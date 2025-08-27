Google Pixel 10 may have the answer to why iPhone 17 Pro could miss this useful feature

A recent post on Weibo suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro models, which are launching on September 9, could feature reverse wireless charging, which would be a first for any iPhone. However, reports now indicate this may not happen, with Apple’s MagSafe technology potentially to blame. Reports say that Apple could bring reverse wireless charging with iPhone 17 Pro.(Majin Bu)

Firstly, let’s understand what reverse wireless charging really is

Just like how you can charge your iPhone by placing it on a magnetic wireless charger in a car or any magnetic wireless charger you have, you can simply place gadgets that charge wirelessly, which could be other phones that support wireless charging, on the back of phones.

Many Android phones support it and have been supporting it for years. So, in theory, if this feature were to come to iPhones, you would be able to charge accessories like wireless-capable AirPods by just placing them on the back of the iPhone. Google Pixels (prior to Pixel 10 series) offer this and others like Samsung have offered it too.

However, Apple not being able to provide reverse wireless charging all this while could be for a reason, and it could also be why it may not come to the iPhone 17 Pro models either, despite the rumours.

Pixel 10 series may have the answer

Recently, the Google Pixel 10 series launched, and it features Google’s own take on MagSafe called PixelSnap, which is facilitated by Qi2 wireless charging and magnets that support it. Essentially, it is like magnetic wireless charging wherein chargers can snap into place and quickly start wireless charging, and it also works with other accessories like magnetic rings and wallets.

However, the Google Pixel 10 series has dropped the reverse wireless charging feature, which was actually present on the Pixel 9 Pro, and the reason for this is not compatibility with Qi2 wireless charging. Google says there is a physical limitation for wireless reverse charging.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 17 Pro would certainly benefit from having this feature, but ultimately it may not end up having it due to a physical limitation of this tech.

So, unless Apple actually reserved some exclusive tech with MagSafe, which ultimately is Qi2 wireless charging and which it shared with the Wireless Power Consortium, it could be unlikely that this feature would come. Again, take this with a grain of salt until Apple finally makes an announcement.