Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Price in India, specs, and features

Google has officially announced the new Pixel 10 series at the “Made by Google” event, revealing its upgrades, new features and specifications. The lineup consists of four refreshed models: Pixel 10 5G, Pixel 10 Pro 5G, Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G, and finally the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G. Alongside the upgrades, the smartphones also flaunt the new Android 16 with Material 3 Expressive UI that gives a whole new look and user experience. For performance, all four models are powered by the Tensor G5 chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM, offering refined performance compared to predecessors. Therefore, if you are planning for a flagship upgrade, the Google Pixel 10 series could be the right choice. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched with upgraded specs and features.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 price in India

Google Pixel 10 price in India starts at ₹79,999..

Google Pixel 10 Pro price in India

Google Pixel 10 Pro price in India starts at ₹1,09,999 for the base model with 256GB storage.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India starts at ₹1,24,999.



Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India

Lastly, the last foldable phone, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will come at a starting price of ₹1,72,999

Google Pixel 10 5G: Specs and features

The Google Pixel 10 5G features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is 8.6 mm in thickness and weighs just 204 grams. For powerful performance, the smartphone is powered by the new Tensor G5 chip paired with 12GB RAM and a Titan M2 security co-processor.

This year, Pixel 10 was launched with a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP wide-angle with macro focus camera, 13MP ultra-wide, and 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The telephoto lens also offers Super Res Zoom up to 20x. On the front, it features a 10.5MP selfie camera with autofocus. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4970mAh typical battery that supports 30W charging and 15W Pixelsnap wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G and Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G: Specs and features

The Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL feature a 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch Super Actua display with LTPO OLED technology, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,300 nits peak brightness. Both models are powered by the Tensor G5 chip paired with 16GB of RAM and a Titan M2 security co-processor.

The Pro models feature a Pro triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP wide-angle main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide with Macro Focus camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens that offers 5x optical zoom, and Pro Res Zoom up to 100x. It also features a 42MP selfie camera with autofocus. For a lasting battery, the Pixel 10 Pro is backed by a 4870 mAh battery with 30W charging, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is backed by a 5,200 mAh battery with 45W charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G: Specs and features

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The foldable measures 5.2 mm in thickness and weighs 258 grams. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G5 and Titan M2 security co-processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. For photography, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 48 MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultra-wide with Macro Focus camera, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a Super Res Zoom of up to 20x.