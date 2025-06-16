Google Pixel 10 series launching soon: What to expect?

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to make its debut in the coming months. The new generation will likely have four models as last year, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As we wait for the official launch announcement, reports anticipate that the smartphone could launch in August, like the previous generation models. This launch timeline gave Google a greater edge over Apple’s September launch for the new generation iPhones. As we are about 2 months away from launch, leaks surrounding the Pixel 10 models have started to circulate, giving us a sneak peek at what Google may reveal. Therefore, if you are waiting for the Google Pixel 10 series, then here’s everything you need to know about the smartphones. Know what Google is expected to bring with the new Pixel 10 series.(Google)

Also read: 5 Google Pixel AI features that will make you rethink your smartphone experience right now

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

Design and display: Last year, Google made a big design change to the Pixel 9 series, gaining much traction among buyers. Now, with the Pixel 10 series, Google is expected to bring a similar design profile. From dimensions to design, everything is expected to remain the same. However, the vanilla Pixel 10 model will likely come with a triple-camera setup instead of a dual camera like the Pixel 9 model. Additionally, we may get new colours such as Ultra Blue, Limoncello, and Smoky Green. The display and bezel sizes of all four models may also remain the same.

Performance and AI upgrades: The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, which will likely be built on TSMC’s 3nm process. Therefore, this could offer a significant performance boost over Pixel 9 models. The smartphone could also offer AI upgrades such as Gen AI-based Intuitive Video Editing tools, Speak-to-Tweak, Magic Mirror, and several new features are expected this year.

Also read: Gboard for Android phones gets new voice typing mode

Camera: This year, the standard Pixel 10 model is expected to get a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP Samsung GN8 main camera, a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera, and an 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL could offer similar camera features to their predecessor. For the foldable, users may get a 50MP Samsung GN8 main camera in place of a 64MP Sony IMX78 camera. Therefore, the cameras are getting a few hardware changes.

Battery: As per reports, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will likely offer a similar 4700mAh battery. Whereas, the Pixel 10 Pro XL may get upgraded to a 5060mAh battery. The smartphones may also offer Qi2 wireless charging with up to 15W speed.