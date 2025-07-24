Google Pixel 10 series leak reveals all models ahead of August 20 launch - Details

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 10 series during the Made by Google event scheduled for August 20, 2025. As the release date approaches fast, several details about the lineup have surfaced online ahead of the official announcement. Recently, a promotional banner featuring all expected models appeared on the Google Play Store, revealing the designs and some offers tied to the new devices. Additionally, leaked specifications have provided insights into the size and weight changes of the Pixel 10 phones compared to their predecessors. Let’s take a closer look at what Google may have in store for you. The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series leaks reveal new designs, sizes, and a special discount ahead of launch.(Google )

Google Pixel 10 Series: Models and Colour Options (Leaked)

The banner spotted on the Play Store, reported by Android Authority, confirms the Pixel 10 series will include four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The display shows three models in a grey shade, likely called Moonstone, while the base Pixel 10 appears in a dark blue colour, possibly named Indigo. The banner contained the phrase “Now Available,” which indicated it was likely posted accidentally.

Also read: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 tipped for new camera and AI features: What to expect

This promotional image also highlighted a discount offer for early buyers. Customers who purchase a Pixel 10 from the Play Store could receive $50 off (approximately Rs. 4,300), subject to specific terms and conditions. The offer is valid until October 13, which allows about 20 days for buyers to take advantage.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Google Pixel 10 Series: Design and Dimensions (Leaked)

In addition to the banner leak, new measurements of the Google Pixel 10 series have emerged online. These suggest that the devices may be thicker and heavier than last year’s Pixel 9 models. The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are reported to have the same length and width as their predecessors but are slightly thicker by 0.1mm. The weight has also increased to 204g and 207g, compared to 198g and 199g for the Pixel 9 models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is said to maintain the same dimensions as last year but weighs more at 232g, up from 221g. For the foldable model, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm when open and 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm when folded. This represents a small thickness increase compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and slight changes in width when folded and unfolded.