Google Pixel 8 series colour options revealed ahead of launch. Details

Ahead of the debut of the Google Pixel 8 series – the tech giant will introduce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones on October 4 at its annual Made By Google launch event – the colour variants of each of the two phones have been revealed, though not by the company itself.

Google will debut both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at the Made By Google event on Oct 4 (Image courtesy: Google)

The reveal has been made by My Smart Price. According to the website, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have three colour options each.

Pixel 8 Pro

It will be offered in Black Obsidian, Porcelain, and Sky Blue colours. Also, the device will feature the visor-shaped camera module which Google introduced with the Pixel 6 series. There will also be a triple-rear camera setup and an LED flash.

Pixel 8

This, on the other hand, will be available in Black Obsidian, Grey, and Peony Rose colours. It will have a dual-rear camera setup, located on the visor-shaped camera module.

Tensor G3 chipset

Additionally, as per the report, the Google Pixel 8 series will be powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset; the chipset is said to have a new 9-core CPU layout.

Pre-orders

Buyers can place their pre-orders from October 5, a day after the launch, the Mountain View, California-headquartered firm announced earlier this month.

