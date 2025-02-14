Google Pixel 8a gets a huge price cut on Flipkart ahead of Pixel 9a launch – How to get it for under 35,000

If you're in the market for a new Google phone and don’t want to break the bank, the Pixel 8a could be a great option, especially at its currently discounted price on Flipkart. Notably, this comes at a time when rumours and leaks about the Pixel 9a have reached a tipping point. The phone is currently selling for ₹37,999 for the base 128GB variant, down 28% from its usual MRP of ₹50,299. However, you can get an even better deal with additional bank offers. Here’s how you can grab the Pixel 8a at a discounted price this Valentine’s Day. Google Pixel 8a gets a huge price cut on Flipkart (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Also Read: OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Top 6 offers on OnePlus 13, Nord 4 and more

How can you get the Pixel 8a at a discount?

As we mentioned, the Pixel 8a is currently listed at ₹37,999 on Flipkart as part of its Valentine's Day sale. However, you can avail an extra ₹3,000 discount on compatible credit cards, such as HDFC, bringing the net effective price down to ₹34,999. There's also an exchange offer, which includes an exchange bonus of ₹2,000. This further reduces the net effective price to ₹32,999.

This is a great price for the Pixel 8a, considering the features it packs, including the Tensor G3 chipset and a range of AI-powered functionalities from Google.

Pixel 8a Specifications

The Pixel 8a is powered by Google’s third-generation Tensor G3 chipset. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of storage.

While this chipset is not as powerful as its Snapdragon counterparts, it holds its own and performs exceptionally well in AI-related tasks. Additionally, Google has bundled numerous AI features, such as Audio Magic Eraser, which help the phone stand out.

The Pixel 8a also comes with seven years of feature drops and security updates, ensuring long-term software support. You’ll receive timely updates whenever a new version of Android is released.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. While the sensor is smaller than those in flagship models like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, real-world performance remains solid, with only a few pixel peepers likely to notice any difference. The front camera is a 13MP shooter.

As for the display, the phone features a 6.1-inch screen, making it a compact and easy-to-handle device. If you're looking for something handy, the Pixel 8a offers great value for money.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 is great, and it has given me hope for the Pixel 9a