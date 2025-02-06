Google Pixel 9 is great, and it has given me hope for the Pixel 9a. Here’s my wishlist

Google’s Pixel 9 series has been out for several months now, and the general consensus is that they are some of the most refined Pixels we have seen to date, especially since Google switched to its own Tensor processors with the Pixel 6. This gives me hope for the Pixel 9a, which is expected to offer a similar experience but at a lower price. Google Pixel 9 series is the most refined lineup of devices by Google yet.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Last year, we saw the Pixel 8a (review), which offered more or less everything the Pixel 8 did. However, its price point wasn’t ideal. After discounts on the Pixel 8, the pricing of these devices became quite similar, leaving users confused about which model to buy. Additionally, the Pixel 8a had a few shortcomings. But given the success of the Pixel 9 series, I am hopeful for the Pixel 9a. Here’s what I expect from it and want Google to deliver on.

Google, please price the Pixel 9a sensibly

I distinctly remember the reaction from the tech community when the Pixel 8a was launched at ₹53,000. While the pricing wasn’t outrageous, it felt out of place, especially considering that after launch discounts, the Pixel 8 was available for around ₹60,000—too close to the Pixel 8a. This small price difference made it harder for consumers to justify buying the 8a.

Now, with the Pixel 9 retailing at ₹79,999 for the 256GB model, Google must ensure a significant price gap between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a, even when discounts are applied later. Ideally, I’d like to see the Pixel 9a priced between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, with the 128GB model around ₹45,000 and the 256GB variant between ₹51,000 and ₹52,000. If Google gets the pricing right, it could drive strong sales.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Top 5 AI features that just make sense

Pixel design is now iconic and it needs to stay

According to numerous leaks and rumours, the Pixel 9a might ditch the iconic camera bar that Pixel phones have featured for the past few years and instead adopt a flat camera module positioned in the top-left corner. If true, this would be disappointing, as it would strip the phone of a defining characteristic.

Why is this a bad idea? Google has built a strong design identity. When you see a Pixel 9 or Pixel 8, you immediately recognise it because of the unique camera bar. It’s similar to the iPhone’s symmetrical triple-camera layout—you instantly know it’s an iPhone. Google should not abandon this signature design language, at least for the foreseeable future.

That said, leaked renders suggest that the rest of the Pixel 9a’s design closely resembles the Pixel 9, featuring flat sides, a flat display, and a flat back. This consistency could be a saving grace for the phone if it launches without the camera bar.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9a launch soon: Buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium

Attention to detail matters

When I reviewed the Pixel 8a, I appreciated several aspects of it. Firstly, it felt as premium in hand as the Pixel 8. The matte back material certainly contributed to this, but the phone also had metal sides and well-balanced weight distribution.

Another highlight was the haptic feedback. I had no complaints—it was nearly as good as the Pixel 8. While slightly weaker in intensity, it remained tactile and never felt cheap. It was easily among the best haptic feedback experiences available in that price range.

The camera experience should remain consistent

Another thing I liked about the Pixel 8a was its camera setup. While it didn’t have the same 50MP main sensor as the Pixel 8, it did feature a 64MP main shooter. On paper, this sensor was inferior, but in real-world use, the Pixel 8a delivered excellent performance.

The signature Pixel image processing remained intact, with high-contrast, sharp, and social media-ready photos. With the Pixel 9a, I expect more of the same—great image quality that makes it a compelling option in its price segment.