iPhone SE 4 vs Pixel 9a: Which mid-range smartphone to consider in 2025

The year 2024 was big for mid-range smartphones as we saw several new innovations being introduced. Now, as we are slowly entering 2025, rumours surrounding future mid-range smartphones have already started to flood our social media. The most hyped mid-range smartphones of the year are expected to be the iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a. Both of these smartphones are gaining popularity even before launch as they are expected to reshape the world of mid-range smartphones. Check out the detailed difference between the iPhone SE 4 and the Pixel 9a.(Gemini AI (AI-generated) )

If you have been waiting for the iPhone SE 4 or Google Pixel 9a, then you must examine which mid-range would be a better choice. Therefore, to give a clearer understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a based on the leaked specifications and features.

iPhone SE 4 vs Google Pixel 9a

Design and display: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a design similar to the iPhone 14 with improved bezels, a smaller notch, and a Face ID feature. The smartphone is expected to retain a slimmer profile and similar to its predecessor, it may feature a single rear camera setup. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a is expected to come with a new design and redesigned camera module in comparison to the Pixel 9 or Pixel 8a. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will likely be slightly bigger than the Pixel 8a.

For display, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display that may offer a 60Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Pixel 9 may also sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen but it may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, Pixel 9a seems to be superior in terms of display to the iPhone SE 4.

Camera: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a single rear camera setup which may offer 48MP resolution. This single camera is also expected to offer 2x optical zoom. On the front, the affordable iPhone will likely feature a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. For Pixel 9a, the smartphone may feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and 13 ultrawide camera. Additionally, it may also feature a 13MP selfie camera.



Performance and battery: In terms of performance, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a major performance boost. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip that powers the iPhone 16 and it may also offer 8GB RAM. Rumours suggest that the device will also be compatible with Apple Intelligence. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a is also rumoured to be equipped with the flagship Tensor G4 chip that powers the flagship Pixel 9 series. Therefore, in terms of performance, both devices could give tough competition to other mid-range smartphones.

Price: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a price hike in comparison to its predecessor. However, it will likely cost less than $450. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a may maintain a similar pricing as the Pixel 8a which was introduced at $499.