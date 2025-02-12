OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Top 6 offers on OnePlus 13, Nord 4 and more

If you're looking to buy a OnePlus device, now is a great time, as the brand is currently running its Red Rush Day sale. The sale, which began on February 11, will continue until February 16. During this sale, various OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 13 series and OnePlus 12, are available at discounted prices. Here’s a look at the top deals you can grab. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 12, and more are discounted during OnePlus' Red Rush Days sale.(OnePlus )

Offers on OnePlus 13 Series

During the sale, customers can get an instant discount of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 13R when using select bank credit cards. Additionally, there is an option for 24 months of no-cost EMI. Alternatively, you can avail an exchange bonus of ₹7,000.

Offers on OnePlus 12

Last year’s flagship, the OnePlus 12, is also available at a discount of ₹3,000. On top of this, you can get an additional ₹4,000 instant bank discount using select credit cards, along with a 12-month no-cost EMI option.

Discounts on OnePlus Nord Series Phones

Alongside the flagship OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12, there are also discounts on OnePlus Nord smartphones.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is available with a discount of ₹1,000, plus an instant bank discount of ₹4,000 on select cards. A nine-month no-cost EMI option is also available.

For the OnePlus Nord CE 4 there is a ₹1,000 discount, alongside ₹2,000 instant bank off on both Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R Discounts

The OnePlus Watch 2 is available with a straight discount of ₹2,000 and an additional instant bank discount of ₹1,000, bringing the total discount to ₹3,000. A 12-month no-cost EMI optn is also available.

The OnePlus Watch 2R gets a direct discount of ₹3,000 and an instant bank discount of ₹1,000, bringing the total discount to ₹4,000. This model also has a six-month no-cost EMI option.

Discounts on OnePlus Tablets

The OnePlus Pad 2 has a discount of ₹2,000 and an additional ₹3,000 instant bank discount. An exchange bonus of ₹5,000 is also available.

The OnePlus Pad Go gets a ₹3,000 discount with an additional ₹2,000 instant bank discount.

Discount on OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are also discounted, alongside an instant bank discount available amounting to ₹1,000. Additionally, you can purchase them with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.