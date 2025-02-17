Google Pixel 8a gets big price drops ahead of Pixel 9a launch: Know about latest offers

Google is expected to launch its new generation A-series model, the Pixel 9a next month with a new camera module redesign and some upgraded features. However, just a few weeks ahead of launch, Flipkart has drastically reduced the price of last year’s Google Pixel 8a model. Now, buyers can get this high-end mid-range series model at an affordable price of less than Rs.35000 with some amazing deals and discounts. Therefore, now is the perfect time to buy a new smartphone if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade as several new generations of smartphones from brands like Google, Nothing, Apple, and others are slated to launch in the upcoming weeks. Check out the huge discount on Google Pixel 8a on Flipkart. Google Pixel 8a gets massive price drop ahead of Pixel 9a launch in March.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Google Pixel 8a discount

The Google Pixel 8a was originally launched at a starting price of Rs.52999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, the smartphone can be bought at a discounted price of just Rs.37999, providing buyers with a 28% price drop on a popular smartphone. Alongside e-commerce discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the Pixel 8a price.

Based on Flipkart’s listing, buyers can get Rs.3000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions or 5% unlimited cashback if they use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. In addition to bank offers, buyers can get up to Rs.13000 if they have a Google Pixel 6a model in Good working condition. However, even with a bank discount, buyers can get Pixel 8a at under Rs.35000 just before the launch new Pixel 9a model.

Should you buy a Google Pixel 8a?

While, the Google Pixel 9a may offer upgraded features, but the Pixel 8a is also a good offer at the given discounted price. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. The Pixel 8a is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip paired with 8GB RAM, offering flagship performance and advanced AI features. The smartphone is also eligible for 7 major Android upgrades, making the smartphone feature-ready.

For photography, the Pixel 8a features a dual camera setup that consists of a 64 MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4492 mAh battery.