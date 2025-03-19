Google Pixel 9a launch: Specifications, specs, Price, and more we know so far

Google is expected to launch its affordable flagship, the Pixel 9a today, on March 19 in the global market. However, in India, the smartphone will likely launch on March 20. Well, there is no confirmation on the launch date, but considering the launch timeline, the smartphone could launch at any moment. Even before the launch, several creators including Android Central have shared a detailed review and unboxing of the smartphone, revealing all the crucial details about the Google Pixel 9a. Well, it's unusual to reveal embargoed information, but we already have an idea of what Google will announce with the Pixel 9a model. Therefore, if you have been planning to get hands-on with this new mid-ranger, then we have broken down all the details including details specifications, and features for your future reference and if you are considering buying the smartphone. Know what the Google Pixel 9a has in store for users. Google Pixel 9a to come with a major design and hardware upgrade. ( Sahil Karoul/ YouTube)

Also read: Google Pixel 9a reviews, unboxing videos are live ahead of launch- All details

Google Pixel 9a: Design and display

The Pixel 9a has gone through some design iterations which makes the device look different from its sibling's and previous generations' models. Based on the shared unboxing videos and reviews on YouTube, the Pixel 9a has removed Google’s signature camera bar and includes a flat pill-shaped camera module. The smartphone has flatter sides, but curved edges. The smartphone is expected to launch in four colours, Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.

For display, the Pixel 9a features a bigger 6.3-inch OLED display than the 6.1-inch display on the Pixel 8a. The smartphone will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. It is also rumoured to get HDR10+ support. Lastly, it could feature a Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch date, renders, and more tipped: Here’s what we expect to launch

Google Pixel 9a: Camera



The Google Pixel 9a will feature a dual camera setup as previous generation models. However, Google has made some changes to the resolutions. Reportedly, the Pixel 9a features a 48MP main camera, down from a 64MP camera. Although, reports suggest that there is no compromise on the performance and that it has a similar sensor as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It also features a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 13MP selfie camera.



Google Pixel 9a: Performance and battery

For performance, the Pixel 9a is getting a major upgrade with the Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Sahil Karoul, a tech content creator in a review video revealed that the smartphone achieved 1049844 on the AnTuTu benchmark and 1530 points in the single-core and 3344 points in the multi-core tests. The smartphone will also come with Titan M2 co-processor, ARM Mali-G715 MP7 GPU, and Exynos 5400 modem.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a to come with new camera setup- Here's what we expect



For lasting performance, the Pixel 9a is backed by an upgraded 5100mAh battery, up from the 4492mAh battery on Pixel 8a.



Google Pixel 9a: Price

In terms of pricing the Pixel 8a was launched at a starting price of Rs.52999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. For Pixel 9a, we expect the pricing to remain similar as no price hike has been reported so far.