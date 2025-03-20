Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Bigger upgrades, reduced price, and more

The awaited Google Pixel 9a is finally here flaunting its new design with no camera bump, upgraded durability, and new colour variants. This year Google has announced several changes to its new generation A series smartphone in comparison to last year’s Pixel 8a model. Not only the Pixel 9a has been upgraded, but it also comes at a lesser price than the Pixel 8a, making it more intriguing. Therefore, to examine how the two models are different, we have curated a detailed specification comparison between Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a. This will give us and the interested buyers a clearer picture of what’s new in the Pixel 9a and if it is worth the upgrade over the predecessor. Check out the difference and know what the hype is all about. Check out the detailed difference between Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a.(Google)

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Design and display

The Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a retain Google’s signature design profile, however, the new-gen design is more inclined towards the flagship Pixel 9 model. With Pixel 9a, Google has officially removed the bulky camera module which is a smartphone move to fit a bigger battery in the device. Whereas, the Pixel 8a comes with a pill-shaped horizontally placed camera module. Both devices come with plastic and aluminum build, but the Pixel 9a has received upgraded IP68 rating and the Pixel 8a comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

For display, the Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. Both devices come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Camera

For the camera, both models feature a dual camera setup that includes a 13MP ultrawide camera. However, the main camera has been tweaked with Pixel 9a. The Pixel 9a features a 48MP main camera, whereas, the Pixel 8a features a 64MP main camera. This may look like a downgrade, but it is suggested that the camera performance is not being affected. Additionally, the overall camera performance also depends on the hardware configuration as well. Therefore, with the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a may show better results. On the front, both smartphones feature a 13MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Performance and battery

The Google Pixel 9a is powered by the Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM Titan M2 security chip. On the other hand, the Pixel 8a is powered by the Tensor G3 chip paired with similar 8GB RAM. Therefore, with the new chip, the Pixel 9a will offer better and faster performance, making it a good reason for the upgrade.

In terms of battery, the Pixel 9a features a massive 5100mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 8a 4492 mAh battery. The new-gen charging capabilities have also been enhanced from 18W to 33W.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Price

The Google Pixel 9a comes at a starting price of Rs.49999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Pixel 8a comes at Rs.52999, slightly higher than the new-generation model.