Google Pixel mobiles will now be fixed the same day in these cities in India - Is yours on the list?

Google has announced the launch of same-day repair centres for its range of Pixel devices in India. These are now live in 21 cities, with the aim of fixing 80% of Pixel devices on the same day. This makes for convenient after sales support and comes shortly after the launch of Google's official India store, where customers can buy Google Pixel devices, such as the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, directly from Google. The company manages all logistics, shipping, and after-sales service. Google now offers same-day repair in India. (Shaurya Sharma/HT )

Walk In Before 2PM To Get Your Google Pixel Repaired The Same Day

Google notes on its website that customers can "walk in and walk out" with a same-day repair. This service applies not only to Pixel phones but also to Google Pixel Buds and Google Pixel Watches. To use this service, customers must visit a Google-exclusive or priority service centre, which are available in a few select cities. A condition of the service is that the device must be submitted before 2PM.

Google prominently lists three exclusive service centres on its website in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi.

There are also priority service centres, and Google provides a list of these on its website. Some of the priority service centres are located in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Pune, Raipur, Surat, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Google Website interface to book a service centre appointment or to get your device picked-up.(Shaurya Sharma)

You Can Also Get Your Pixel Device Picked Up

Since the launch of the Google Store, Pixel buyers in India have also gained peace of mind from knowing they can post their devices for repair. This service includes doorstep pickup and drop-off of their Pixel devices at no extra cost. This offers a convenient option for Pixel owners if their device needs repairing, saving them time and unnecessary travel. They can simply arrange for the device to be collected and returned to them once it has been fixed. To begin the repair process, visit the website, click on ‘Get started' under’ Start a Repair', and enter your serial number or select a device linked to your Google account.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price