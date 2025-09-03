Google Play Games update brings gamer profiles with history and achievements

Google is preparing to launch a major update for its Play Games platform that will add a public gamer profile similar to the system found on Steam. The new profile will showcase a player’s gaming history, statistics, milestones, and achievements directly within Google Play. The update will begin rolling out globally on September 23, with the European Union and the United Kingdom receiving the feature starting October 1. Google to roll out gamer profiles in Play Games on September 23

The new gamer profiles will display details such as which games users have played, when they played them, and what progress has been made. This makes Google Play Games more interactive and community-driven by providing a snapshot of individual gaming journeys. Much like Steam’s ecosystem, this move adds a social element that has so far been limited on Android’s gaming platform.

Customisation and privacy controls

Users will not only have access to their gaming records but also gain control over who can see them. Google confirmed that the update will respect existing visibility settings. For example, if a profile is already set to be visible to everyone, that preference will continue after the new feature is live. At the same time, those who prefer privacy will be able to manage what details are shared.

Importantly, users will also retain the option to delete their Play Games profile or their entire Google account, offering flexibility in how much information they want to keep online.

Data collection and developer role

To support the new features, Google will collect information such as gameplay activity, milestones, and achievements. Developers may share in-game activity data with Google, which will help enhance the richness of the profile and improve social engagement tools. However, all data collection will continue to follow existing privacy policies.

This means users will still be protected under the same data-handling standards that govern the rest of Google’s services. The company has emphasised that visibility and control remain in the hands of players.

A global rollout

According to Google, the rollout begins worldwide on September 23. However, users in the European Union and the United Kingdom will gain access slightly later, starting from October 1. This phased rollout may be tied to compliance requirements in those regions.

The update is expected to strengthen Google’s positioning in the gaming market, especially on Android and Windows. It adds a social layer to the platform that has been missing compared to competitors. For many players, the ability to display gaming stats, celebrate achievements, and connect with others through Play Games will be a welcome addition.

As gaming continues to grow across devices, Google’s new gamer profiles bring the Play Games platform closer to the community-driven style seen on PC platforms. This may also encourage developers to further integrate social elements into their games, making Android and Windows gaming more engaging for a global audience.