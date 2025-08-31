Google removes 77 malicious apps from Play Store: Here's why

Google has confirmed pulling 77 malicious apps from the Play Store. But this is only part of a much larger cleanup. In the past year, Google deleted nearly four million apps, which works out to about 11,000 removals each day, as reported by Forbes. Google confirmed deleting 77 malware apps with 19M installs. In 2024 alone, nearly 4M apps and 155K developer accounts were removed for policy violations.(Pexel)

The numbers come from Surfshark, supported by Google’s own transparency reports. Surfshark says more than half of these removals were tied to data protection or privacy violations.

Google removes millions of apps, tightens developer rules

Google promised last year to tighten rules for apps, and the results are clear. By early 2024, the Play Store had already lost close to half its apps due to enforcement. Alongside the removals, Google reported cutting off about 155,000 developer accounts in 2024. Google is also expanding its requirement for verified developers to cover sideloaded apps, limiting distribution to those who meet its standards.

Google advises that if an app disappears from Play Store, it was likely pulled for breaking rules, not because a developer voluntarily removed it. But deletion from the store doesn’t mean deletion from your phone. Google explains, “you can continue to use the app. However, you will not be able to update your app.” If it’s flagged as dangerous, Play Protect may prompt you to uninstall. Otherwise, the app will stay on your device with no further security patches.

Users are urged to remove outdated apps themselves. Surfshark warns, “the responsibility falls on users to practice safe downloading habits. This includes checking app permissions, reading reviews, and sticking to well-known developers.”

Surfshark called the situation “a staggering digital purge that goes unnoticed by the public,” adding that it may create a false sense of security around app safety.

Also Read: Google Play warns not to download these free apps. Here’s what to watch for

Google tests new Play Store “Uninstall” button for easier app removal

Meanwhile, Android Authority reports that Google is testing a new uninstall feature in Play Store. An “Uninstall” button may soon appear on individual app listings, letting users remotely delete apps on their devices. Right now, you have to dig through “Manage apps & devices” and use the trash icon, one by one. The new button should make single deletions easier, though bulk removals will still rely on the existing system.

As for the latest threat, Zscaler’s ThreatLabz team says a new variant of Anatsa malware has been spreading through apps that targeted over 831 financial institutions worldwide. They reported 77 malicious apps to Google, which together had over 19 million installs before being removed.