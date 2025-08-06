Google's ex-executive gives big AI warning: Middle class will be destroyed if…

Mo Gawdat, a former Chief Business Officer at Google X, has issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence (AI), predicting that the rapid development of AI could eliminate most human jobs within the next 15 years, with the middle class bearing the brunt of the fallout. Apart from job displacement, Gawdat also warned of a larger societal crisis due to AI.(REUTERS)

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Gawdat cautioned that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), a future version of AI with the capacity to perform any intellectual task a human can, will outpace humans in nearly every job role, including those previously thought to be secure such as programmers, executives, and content creators.

“Unless you're in the top 0.1%, you're a peasant,” Gawdat said. “AGI will be better at everything than humans, even being a CEO.”

He described the coming decade as a difficult transition period, stating, “The next 15 years will be hell before we get to heaven.” According to Gawdat, the economic and social structures that support the middle class could collapse if proactive steps are not taken to manage the impact of widespread job automation.

Gawdat cited his own experience with a startup focused on emotionally intelligent AI. The business, which aims to build AI that can simulate human relationships, operates with just three people, a task that would have required over 300 employees just a few years ago.

Growing concerns among AI leaders

Gawdat’s comments add to a growing list of warnings from AI leaders. Recently, Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI", said that future AI models could develop their own internal language, potentially making them harder for humans to control or understand.

“If they start thinking in their own language, we might not even know what they’re thinking,” Hinton said in a separate interview.

Rising risk of social unrest

Apart from job displacement, Gawdat also warned of a larger societal crisis. As people lose traditional forms of employment, issues such as loss of identity, loneliness, and mental health deterioration may become more prominent. He predicts that this could result in “a lot of social unrest.”

Despite the potential benefits of AI-driven productivity, Gawdat stressed that without intervention, such as regulation, social safety nets, or new economic models, the technology could destabilise societies and widen income inequality.