 Google's mega AI push with beefed up Gemini chatbot, scaled down 1.5 Flash - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google's mega AI push with beefed up Gemini chatbot, scaled down 1.5 Flash

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 11:41 PM IST

The Pro model - starting with prompt sizes of up to 1 million tokens, will also be available to subscribers to Google’s Gemini Advanced service

Google's parent Alphabet on Tuesday announced improvements to the Gemini 1.5 Pro chatbot, while also unveiling a scaled down version, the 1.5 Flash.

During the annual I/O developers event at Mountain View in California, the tech giant announced major improvements to the Gemini chatbot. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company had doubled the amount to two million tokens.

It means that the AI could answer questions when given thousands of pages of text or more than an hour of video to ingest in a single prompt, Reuters reported.

Google's parent Alphabet also announced a scaled-down version of Gemini called 1.5 Flash
Google's parent Alphabet also announced a scaled-down version of Gemini called 1.5 Flash

The Pro model - starting with prompt sizes of up to 1 million tokens, or pieces of data - will also be available to subscribers to Google’s Gemini Advanced service.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Google's parent Alphabet also announced a scaled-down version of Gemini called 1.5 Flash, which aims to lower the cost of deploying AI and speed up responses.

Like the more capable version, Flash can take in large amounts of data while being optimized for chat applications, video and image captioning.

Gemini for Google Workspace

Google in a blog post announced that it is bringing more powerful side panel experience to the Workspace Labs and Gemini for Workspace Alpha users.

The new side panel means that the users will be able to chat with the Gemini bot to summarize, analyze, and generate content, leveraging insights from the emails, documents, and more, and without leaving the app.

Google said that the refreshed interface will provide the users with an automatic summary of the conversation or content they are working on, as well as contextually relevant prompts to help get you started.

"We are in the very early days of AI platforms," Pichai said during the event. “We see so much opportunity for creators or developers or startups or everyone helping to (advance) those opportunities - is what Gemini is all about,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much moreExplore now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Technology / Google's mega AI push with beefed up Gemini chatbot, scaled down 1.5 Flash

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On