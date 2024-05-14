Google's mega AI push with beefed up Gemini chatbot, scaled down 1.5 Flash

Google's parent Alphabet on Tuesday announced improvements to the Gemini 1.5 Pro chatbot, while also unveiling a scaled down version, the 1.5 Flash.



During the annual I/O developers event at Mountain View in California, the tech giant announced major improvements to the Gemini chatbot. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company had doubled the amount to two million tokens.



It means that the AI could answer questions when given thousands of pages of text or more than an hour of video to ingest in a single prompt, Reuters reported. Google's parent Alphabet also announced a scaled-down version of Gemini called 1.5 Flash

The Pro model - starting with prompt sizes of up to 1 million tokens, or pieces of data - will also be available to subscribers to Google’s Gemini Advanced service.

Like the more capable version, Flash can take in large amounts of data while being optimized for chat applications, video and image captioning.



Gemini for Google Workspace

Google in a blog post announced that it is bringing more powerful side panel experience to the Workspace Labs and Gemini for Workspace Alpha users.



The new side panel means that the users will be able to chat with the Gemini bot to summarize, analyze, and generate content, leveraging insights from the emails, documents, and more, and without leaving the app.



Google said that the refreshed interface will provide the users with an automatic summary of the conversation or content they are working on, as well as contextually relevant prompts to help get you started.



"We are in the very early days of AI platforms," Pichai said during the event. “We see so much opportunity for creators or developers or startups or everyone helping to (advance) those opportunities - is what Gemini is all about,” he added.



