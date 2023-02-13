Got an old smartphone? This is how you can repurpose it

Because of the rapid advancement of technology, the useful life of smartphones has been drastically reduced. Users decide to upgrade their phones just in a few months or a year. In this case, the question of what to do with the old smartphone is crucial.

You can exchange your old phone to reduce e-waste. However, if the phone is in good working order, there are numerous creative uses for it. (ALSO READ: OnePlus 11 5G sale to open tomorrow: All you need to know)

An old phone or tablet screen that isn't cracked or scratched can be transformed into a stunning digital photo frame with constantly changing images. Why not repurpose an old phone or tablet instead of spending thousands on a digital photo frame?

How to convert smartphone into digital photo frame?

Using a variety of available mobile apps, you can convert old devices into digital photo frames. Users can choose which photos to display on the screen, and these apps are simple to set up. An old device can be converted into a digital photo frame on both the Android and iOS platforms using these apps. (ALSO READ: Opera to test ChatGPT-powered ‘Shorten’ button for Mini browser: All you need to know)

If you want to turn an old phone into a digital photo frame, you can download the Liveframe iOS app or the Fotoo- Photo frame slideshow Android app. Then follow the steps outlined below.

1. Grant the application's basic permissions when it asks for them after you launch it.

2. You will be prompted to select the photographs you want to display in the front-screen slideshow frame.

3. In addition to images saved locally on the device, you can sync photos stored in the cloud.

4. Your digital photo frame will be ready as soon as you enable settings such as background music or power saving mode.

It would be preferable if you connected this digital photo frame to the power outlet using a charger. This eliminates the inconvenience of having to charge it repeatedly and allows you to mount this picture frame in your preferred location. Its photographs will change automatically, and in addition to the widget, a portion of the screen will display information such as the date and time.

