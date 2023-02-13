Home / Technology / Opera to test ChatGPT-powered ‘Shorten’ button for Mini browser: All you need to know

Opera to test ChatGPT-powered ‘Shorten’ button for Mini browser: All you need to know

technology
Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:35 PM IST

The feature will be added to the address bar of the search engine, according to Opera.

Opera Mini's 'Shorten' feature (blogs.opera.com)
Opera Mini's 'Shorten' feature (blogs.opera.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Opera is testing a new feature called ‘Shorten’ for its namesake search engine Opera Mini. The ‘Shorten’ button is part of the company's upcoming drive to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content into its browsers on both personal computers (PCs) and mobile phones.

On Feb 10, the Norwegian tech giant took to its official blog to announce the AI integration, as well as the Shorten option.

Here's all you need to know about this feature:

(1.) On its blog, Opera said Shorten will be added to the address bar of the Mini browser. The ChatGPT-powered bot will generate a short summary of webpages and articles.

(2.) As the button is powered by ChatGPT, it will allow users to type long conversational queries; it is these queries that the bot will provide responses to.

(3.) It is a dedicated sidebar button, and, according to Opera, will allow people to use AI tap into and unfold the full potential of resources such as text, image, audio generation.

(4.) There is no official word on when the feature will be made available to all. The company, however, said this will happen ‘soon.’

(5.) The service is similar to the one announced by Microsoft which, on Feb 8, unveiled ChatGPT-powered versions of its Bing search engine and Edge browser.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
opera mini artificial intelligence
