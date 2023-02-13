OnePlus 11 5G sale to open tomorrow: All you need to know

The OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale in India from Tuesday, exactly a week after it was launched in the country. The pre-booking for OnePlus 11 5G began shortly after the launch, and customers can order the device from the official websites of both OnePlus and Amazon.

The Chinese manufacturer has priced the 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB RAM model at ₹56,999, while the 16 GB RAM+ 256 GB RAM storage variant costs ₹5,000 more. Members of the company's Red Cable Club, however, get ₹2,000 off on both models. Customers can save ₹1,000 more by making payment from an ICICI Bank card.

OnePlus 11 5G: Display

The smartphone gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display, with a refresh rate, peak brightness level and aspect ratio of 120 Hz, 1,300 Nits, and 2:1:9 aspect ratio, respectively. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the processor, while Android 13-based Oxygen OS is its operating system (OS).

OnePlus 11 5G: Battery

OnePlus 11 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports SuperVOOC fast charging of 100 W. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16 MP front camera; there is a triple camera setup on the back, comprising of a 50 MP primary camera, 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 32 MP portrait sensor.

