Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Grab 5 star washing machines at up to 60% off:Top picks for laundry care at home with modern features and easy usability

Iqbal
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Best washing machines with 5 star ratings combine efficiency, advanced technology, and user-friendly features for superior laundry performance.

Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,500

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADAC 80 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹18,790

LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

Haier SmartChoice 10.5 kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM105-H688BK,Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Anti-Bacterial wash Technology (WTL8006UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

Lloyd 7.5 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine |1300 RPM | Soak Function | 3 Wash Programs | Swift Dry | Magic Filter, (GLWMS75DDMAC, Dark Maroon and White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

Electrolux 9kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with UltraMix, Full Load Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Hygienic Care, EcoInverter, White, UltimateCare 500, EWF9024R5WB View Details checkDetails

₹55,340.01

Laundry doesn’t have to be a chore, especially with 5 star washing machines. The best washing machines mix efficiency, speed, and smart features to give you perfectly clean clothes with minimal effort. Fancy a quick wash in 15 minutes? Or maybe gentle care for your delicate fabrics? These washing machines available at up to 60% off handle it all. With energy-saving technology, high-capacity drums, and fast spin cycles, drying is quicker and electricity bills are lower. Sleek designs and smart controls make them easy to use, while durable construction ensures years of trouble-free performance.

Explore the best washing machines with 5-star efficiency and advanced cleaning programs
Explore the best washing machines with 5-star efficiency and advanced cleaning programs

Available in top load and front load models, 5 star washing machines are perfect for households seeking reliability, speed, and smart solutions for their daily laundry needs. They strike the ideal balance between technology, efficiency, and fabric care.

Designed to manage heavy laundry days with ease, this Samsung front load washing machine brings together intelligent automation and fabric-focused care. AI Ecobubble technology mixes detergent with air and water to penetrate fabrics faster, even at lower temperatures. The Hygiene Steam cycle adds an extra layer of cleanliness by reducing allergens and bacteria. With Wi-Fi connectivity and AI Control, the machine learns usage patterns and suggests cycles that suit your routine. Its high spin speed shortens drying time, while the durable diamond drum ensures clothes move smoothly without damage.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Spin speed
1400 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Drum type
2nd Diamond stainless steel
Motor warranty
20 years
Precision engineering takes centre stage with this Bosch front load washing machine built for consistent results. The Anti Stain system targets common marks by adjusting temperature, drum movement, and soaking time automatically. ActiveWater Plus technology optimises water usage based on load size, helping reduce wastage without affecting wash quality. Steam Anti-Bacteria cycles add hygienic care, while the EcoSilence Drive motor keeps vibration and noise levels controlled. The robust drum design and stable panels make it reliable for daily use in busy homes.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Spin speed
1200 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Motor type
EcoSilence Drive
Wash programmes
14
Focused on adapting to unpredictable water conditions, this Godrej top load washing machine performs even at near-zero water pressure. AI-powered wash logic detects load weight and fabric type to balance water usage and cycle duration efficiently. The inbuilt heater improves stain removal, while the Acu Wash drum creates strong yet controlled water movement. A stainless steel drum, anti-rodent mesh, and auto-restart function support long-term durability. Its clear digital display keeps cycle information easy to track.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Spin speed
700 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Water pressure support
Near zero
Drum type
Stainless steel pulsator
Rather than relying on preset patterns, this LG washing machine analyses fabric softness and load weight using AI Direct Drive technology. The motor then adjusts drum motion for better fabric protection across wash cycles. Hygiene Steam enhances cleanliness for daily clothing and bedding, while the six-motion drum movement replicates gentle handwash actions. Smart connectivity allows cycle monitoring through the app, and the sturdy steel body adds stability during high-speed spins.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Spin speed
1200 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Motor warranty
10 years
Drum motion
6 Motion DD
The Haier top-load washing machine prioritises practicality and delivers a strong wash action. The Oceanus Wave Drum enhances water circulation, allowing detergent to penetrate deeper into fabrics. An inbuilt heater supports hot washes for improved stain and allergen removal. With fuzzy logic, the machine adjusts water levels automatically, while near-zero pressure operation keeps performance steady even with an inconsistent supply. The soft-falling lid and stainless steel drum enhance everyday usability.

Specifications

Capacity
10.5 kg
Spin speed
780 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Heater
Inbuilt
Drum type
Stainless steel
The Samsung semi-automatic washing machine. Designed for users who prefer manual flexibility, it uses Air Turbo Drying to remove moisture quickly after washing. The dual storm pulsator improves fabric movement, helping dirt loosen without excessive water use. Its rust-proof body and rat mesh protection increase durability, while the high spin speed reduces overall drying time. This model balances low power consumption with dependable everyday performance.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Spin speed
1300 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Drying system
Air Turbo
Body type
Rust-proof plastic
This IFB top-load washing machine uses Deep Clean Technology to combine water force, detergent activation, and temperature control. Aqua Energie helps dissolve detergent fully, reducing residue on clothes. The ActivMix feature premixes detergent before it enters the drum, supporting even wash results. AI-powered load sensing adjusts water and time automatically, helping balance care and efficiency across daily laundry loads.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy rating
5 Star
Technology
Deep Clean, ActivMix
Drum material
Stainless steel
Control type
Digital
Functionality meets hygiene-focused washing in this Voltas Beko top load machine. Double waterfall technology improves detergent distribution, while the anti-bacterial wash programme supports cleaner results for daily clothing. The inbuilt heater allows temperature-based cleaning, and the stainless steel gentle wave drum maintains fabric softness. Protective rat mesh and tub clean cycles improve maintenance, making it a dependable choice for regular household use.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Spin speed
700 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Heater
Inbuilt
Drum type
Gentle wave stainless steel
The Lloyd semi-automatic washing machine offers flexibility for users who prefer hands-on operation. The soak function helps loosen stubborn dirt before washing begins. Swift Dry technology, combined with a powerful spin cycle, reduces drying time effectively. Magic Filter collects lint efficiently, while the compact structure keeps space usage practical. Its simple dial controls make daily operation straightforward.

Specifications

Capacity
7.5 kg
Spin speed
1300 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Wash programmes
3
Drying feature
Swift Dry
Focused on sustainable fabric care, this Electrolux front load washing machine blends vapour technology with precise detergent mixing. UltraMix ensures detergent dissolves fully before touching clothes, reducing residue and colour fading. Vapour wash finishes cycles gently to improve hygiene while protecting fibres. The EcoInverter motor runs quietly with reduced vibration, and the Woolmark certification supports safe washing of delicate fabrics.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Spin speed
1200 RPM
Energy rating
5 Star
Motor type
EcoInverter
Special feature
UltraMix vapour care

  • What is the difference between top load and front load washing machines?

    Top load machines are easier to use, faster for washing, front load saves water.

  • How much water does a 7-9 kg washing machine consume per cycle?

    On average, 7-9 kg washing machines consume 40-70 litres per wash cycle.

  • What does the 5-star energy rating mean for washing machines?

    It indicates high energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption and long-term operating costs.

