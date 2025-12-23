Grab 5 star washing machines at up to 60% off:Top picks for laundry care at home with modern features and easy usability
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Best washing machines with 5 star ratings combine efficiency, advanced technology, and user-friendly features for superior laundry performance.
Our Pick
BEST OVERALL
value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALLSamsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details
|
₹36,500
|
|
|
value for moneyGodrej 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADAC 80 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey) View Details
|
₹18,790
|
|
|
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Haier SmartChoice 10.5 kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM105-H688BK,Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Anti-Bacterial wash Technology (WTL8006UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 7.5 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine |1300 RPM | Soak Function | 3 Wash Programs | Swift Dry | Magic Filter, (GLWMS75DDMAC, Dark Maroon and White) View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
Electrolux 9kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with UltraMix, Full Load Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Hygienic Care, EcoInverter, White, UltimateCare 500, EWF9024R5WB View Details
|
₹55,340.01
|
|
View More Products