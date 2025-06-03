Washing machine with dryer for efficient laundry routine: Top 6 options for June 2025

A reliable washing machine is no longer a luxury in Indian households, it’s a daily essential. But with rising humidity levels and shrinking living spaces, especially in urban areas, machines with built-in dryers offer a smarter solution. These appliances reduce drying time significantly, making them ideal for regions with poor sunlight or extended monsoon seasons. Get a washing machine with dryer in June 2025 and iron out your laundry routine.

For compact apartments with limited balcony or terrace space, they eliminate the hassle of line drying altogether. In this list, we’ve shortlisted six efficient washer-dryer models from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB that combine performance, space-saving design, and convenience for a seamless laundry experience.

With an 11 kg wash and 7 kg dry capacity, this LG washer-dryer is ideal for large Indian families and compact homes alike. Its AI Direct Drive tech adjusts wash motions based on fabric type, while steam and wrinkle care enhance hygiene and finish. Quiet, space-saving, and smart-enabled, it's built for homes that need power, efficiency, and convenience in one sleek unit.

Specifications Capacity 11 kg wash / 7 kg dry Spin Speed 1400 RPM Technology AI Direct Drive with Steam+ & Wrinkle Care Connectivity Wi-Fi enabled with LG ThinQ App Build Fully stainless-steel drum with tempered glass door Reasons to buy AI-based fabric sensing for optimal care Effective drying even in humid environments Quiet operation Smart features via LG ThinQ app Durable stainless steel drum Reasons to avoid Expensive upfront investment Mixed reviews on installation support Click Here to Buy LG 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam+ & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107STB, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Wrinkle Care, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its cleaning and drying performance, sleek look, and quiet operation. Some faced installation issues, but most find it perfect for urban homes.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for a high-capacity, intelligent washer-dryer that performs efficiently in Indian conditions, especially in cities with humidity or limited drying space. This LG model stands out with thoughtful tech, durability, and smart control.

The IFB Senator Smart Touch SX blends performance, durability, and user-friendly design. With 8.5 kg capacity, it’s ideal for large families. Its Aqua Energie and 4D Wash system ensure deep, fabric-friendly cleaning. The high spin speed improves drying efficiency, and the 5-star energy rating means lower utility bills. If you want a reliable, feature-rich washer with strong after-sales support, this is a smart investment.

Specifications Capacity 8.5 kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5-star Wash Programs 8 Drum Type Crescent Moon Drum with 4D Wash System Reasons to buy Ideal for larger households Energy and water efficient Advanced wash technology with O2 bubble wash Tri-shield warranty support Laundry add option for missed items Reasons to avoid Slightly noisy during spin cycle Display not as modern as expected Click Here to Buy IFB 8.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (Senator Smart Touch SX, Silver, Aqua Energie, 4D Wash)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its washing quality and fast installation. Some report louder spin cycles but find the overall performance and design satisfying.

Why choose this product?

For households needing a powerful, efficient, and durable washing machine with advanced wash features and long-term warranty coverage, the IFB Senator Smart Touch SX delivers dependable results and strong after-sales support.

The LG washing machine is a smart choice for households seeking efficiency, space-saving, and advanced care. With a 9 kg wash and 5 kg dry capacity, it’s perfect for medium to large families. AI Direct Drive adjusts motions based on fabric type, and features like TurboWash, Steam, and Allergy Care ensure hygienic results. Its quiet operation, compact-friendly build, and stylish finish make it a standout for urban Indian homes.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg wash / 5 kg dry Spin Speed 1200 RPM Special feature AI Direct Drive with Steam and TurboWash Wash Programs 14 Wash Programs (including Baby Steam, Allergy Care) Material Stainless steel drum with tempered glass door Reasons to buy Compact-friendly washer-dryer combo Smart AI motion detection for fabric care Silent, efficient and hygienic wash Wi-Fi enabled with LG ThinQ support Sleek finish with durable build Reasons to avoid Installation experiences vary 5 kg drying limit may be low for some users Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users are happy with its cleaning and drying performance, particularly praising its silent operation. It’s seen as a worthwhile purchase for urban homes, though installation reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

For those seeking an efficient, intelligent, and quiet washer-dryer that suits compact living and delivers premium wash care, this LG washing machine strikes the right balance between design, performance, and smart functionality.

The Electrolux UltimateCare 300 is a reliable washer-dryer combo designed for sustainable and hygienic washing. With a capacity of 8 kg for washing and 5 kg for drying, it suits medium-sized households. Its 40°C Vapour Wash removes allergens gently, while the EcoInverter motor ensures quiet, energy-efficient operation. Features like Quick 15, variable temperature control, and a dedicated Wash-to-Dry program add convenience to your daily laundry.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg wash / 5 kg dry Motor EcoInverter – quieter and 50% more efficient Additional feature Vapour Care at 40°C – removes 99.9% allergens Wash Programs Quick 15 min cycle + Wash-to-Dry program Material Temperature Control – adaptable for different fabrics Reasons to buy Energy-saving EcoInverter motor Vapour wash for allergen removal Wash-to-Dry convenience for urban homes Gentle on fabrics with temperature control Low maintenance and quiet operation Reasons to avoid Drying capacity limited to 5 kg Basic interface compared to premium models Click Here to Buy Electrolux 8kg/5kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer, Scandinavian Design with 40°C Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Wash To Dry, White, UltimateCare 300, EWW8024D3WB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its solid build, silent performance, and effective drying. Many highlight the Vapour Wash as a helpful feature for hygiene-conscious users and say installation is easy and smooth.

Why choose this product?

For a smart, sustainable and gentle laundry solution ideal for allergy-sensitive households, the Electrolux UltimateCare 300 balances modern technology with practical features that suit everyday Indian needs.

The Bosch washer dryer offers a high-capacity, all-in-one solution suited for large Indian households. Known for its near-complete drying and minimal noise, it includes a rust-resistant stainless steel drum and 14 wash programs. Its 5-star energy rating and 1400 RPM spin speed make it efficient and fast. Despite solid performance, a few users report issues with physical components like the top and side locks.

Specifications Capacity 10.5 kg (wash) / 6 kg (dry) RPM 1400 – faster drying via better water extraction Motor Vario Inverter – quiet and energy-efficient Drum Stainless steel with toughened glass door Programs 14 including Wash & Dry 60, Anti-bacteria, Wool, Bedsheets Reasons to buy Suitable for large families Near 99% drying efficiency Energy-saving inverter motor Rust-resistant build and premium drum quality Low noise and vibration Reasons to avoid Some users report issues with door locks Occasional functional glitches Click Here to Buy Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA264U9IN,Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful drying and silent motor, calling it value-for-money. That said, some mention broken door parts and malfunctioning sensors.

Why choose this product?

The Bosch washer dryer combines efficiency with size, making it ideal for joint families. If you're looking for faster drying and quieter cycles, this one fits, though quality control may be a concern.

This Voltas Beko top load washer offers essential features like Eco Wash and Monsoon Dry for Indian households seeking budget-friendly drying solutions. With a 7 kg capacity and 5-star energy rating, it’s apt for families of 3–4. Its stainless-steel drum and water reuse features cater to durability and sustainability. Despite these advantages, concerns around spinner malfunctions, noise inconsistency, and fragile hinges may affect long-term reliability.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg – ideal for small to medium households RPM 700 – supports faster drying with Monsoon Dry Energy Rating 5 Star – power efficient Drum Stainless steel with a plastic body Programs 10 wash programs including Monsoon, Eco, Heavy, Saree Reasons to buy Affordable and user-friendly Monsoon Dry is useful in humid regions Energy efficient Stainless steel drum ensures gentle yet durable washing Water Reuse mode supports sustainability Reasons to avoid Spinner performance is inconsistent Build quality raises concerns (hinges and rollers) Cleaning results vary Mixed feedback on noise Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simplicity and affordability but highlight issues with build quality, inconsistent cleaning, and spinner malfunctions. Opinions vary widely on the noise levels.

Why choose this product?

If you're on a tight budget and need basic drying support during humid months, the Voltas Beko washer offers value. Just be mindful of the potential long-term reliability trade-offs.

How often do you need to dry clothes indoors?

If outdoor drying isn’t an option due to space or weather, invest in a washer-dryer combo with strong drying capabilities.

Is energy consumption a major concern for your household?

Choose models with a 5-star rating and inverter technology for better long-term savings on electricity.

How much laundry do you typically wash at once?

Larger families should opt for machines with at least 9–10 kg wash capacity and 6–7 kg drying capacity to avoid multiple cycles.

Do you have noise or space constraints?

Check for quiet motors, vibration control, and front-loading models that combine washing and drying in one unit to save space.

Top 3 features of the best washing machine with dryer in June 2025

Best washing machine with dryer RPM (Spin Speed) Dry Capacity Energy Rating LG 11/7 Kg AI DD (FHD1107STB) 1400 RPM 7 Kg Not specified Bosch 10.5/6 Kg Inverter 1400 RPM 6 Kg 5 Star Electrolux 8/5 Kg EcoInverter Not specified 5 Kg 5 Star LG 9/5 Kg AI DD (FHD0905SWM) 1200 RPM 5 Kg Not specified IFB 8.5 Kg Front Load 1400 RPM No dryer 5 Star Voltas Beko 7 Kg Top Load 700 RPM Limited/Top Dry 5 Star

FAQs on washing machine with dryer Can I use fabric softener in washer-dryer machines? Yes, most washer-dryers have a separate compartment for fabric softener. Always check the manual to ensure correct usage and avoid residue buildup during drying.

Do washer-dryers require a separate exhaust or vent? No, most modern washer-dryers in India are ventless and use condenser drying technology, making them ideal for apartments and enclosed spaces without external venting.

Is regular maintenance needed for washer-dryers? Yes, clean the lint filter, detergent drawer, and run a monthly tub clean cycle to prevent mold, odors, and maintain machine performance over time.

Can washer-dryers handle delicate fabrics like wool or silk? Yes, most have dedicated programs for delicates or wool. Use mesh laundry bags and select low-temperature settings to avoid damage during wash or dry cycles.

Will drying shrink my clothes? Only if incorrect settings are used. Choose fabric-appropriate drying programs and avoid over-drying to minimize shrinkage—especially for cotton, wool, or mixed blends.

