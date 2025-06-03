Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Washing machine with dryer for efficient laundry routine: Top 6 options for June 2025

By Boudhaditya Sanyal
Jun 03, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Are you tired of the wind taking your clothes away with it? Do you want a complete laundry solution? Here are the 6 washing machines with dryers in June 2025.

LG 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam+ & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107STB, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Wrinkle Care, Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

IFB 8.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (Senator Smart Touch SX, Silver, Aqua Energie, 4D Wash) View Details checkDetails

LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

Electrolux 8kg/5kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer, Scandinavian Design with 40°C Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Wash To Dry, White, UltimateCare 300, EWW8024D3WB View Details checkDetails

Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA264U9IN,Silver) View Details checkDetails

Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

A reliable washing machine is no longer a luxury in Indian households, it’s a daily essential. But with rising humidity levels and shrinking living spaces, especially in urban areas, machines with built-in dryers offer a smarter solution. These appliances reduce drying time significantly, making them ideal for regions with poor sunlight or extended monsoon seasons.

Get a washing machine with dryer in June 2025 and iron out your laundry routine.
Get a washing machine with dryer in June 2025 and iron out your laundry routine.

For compact apartments with limited balcony or terrace space, they eliminate the hassle of line drying altogether. In this list, we’ve shortlisted six efficient washer-dryer models from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB that combine performance, space-saving design, and convenience for a seamless laundry experience.

With an 11 kg wash and 7 kg dry capacity, this LG washer-dryer is ideal for large Indian families and compact homes alike. Its AI Direct Drive tech adjusts wash motions based on fabric type, while steam and wrinkle care enhance hygiene and finish. Quiet, space-saving, and smart-enabled, it's built for homes that need power, efficiency, and convenience in one sleek unit.

Specifications

Capacity
11 kg wash / 7 kg dry
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Technology
AI Direct Drive with Steam+ & Wrinkle Care
Connectivity
Wi-Fi enabled with LG ThinQ App
Build
Fully stainless-steel drum with tempered glass door

Reasons to buy

AI-based fabric sensing for optimal care

Effective drying even in humid environments

Quiet operation

Smart features via LG ThinQ app

Durable stainless steel drum

Reasons to avoid

Expensive upfront investment

Mixed reviews on installation support

LG 11 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam+ & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107STB, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Wrinkle Care, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its cleaning and drying performance, sleek look, and quiet operation. Some faced installation issues, but most find it perfect for urban homes.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for a high-capacity, intelligent washer-dryer that performs efficiently in Indian conditions, especially in cities with humidity or limited drying space. This LG model stands out with thoughtful tech, durability, and smart control.

The IFB Senator Smart Touch SX blends performance, durability, and user-friendly design. With 8.5 kg capacity, it’s ideal for large families. Its Aqua Energie and 4D Wash system ensure deep, fabric-friendly cleaning. The high spin speed improves drying efficiency, and the 5-star energy rating means lower utility bills. If you want a reliable, feature-rich washer with strong after-sales support, this is a smart investment.

Specifications

Capacity
8.5 kg
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Energy Rating
5-star
Wash Programs
8
Drum Type
Crescent Moon Drum with 4D Wash System

Reasons to buy

Ideal for larger households

Energy and water efficient

Advanced wash technology with O2 bubble wash

Tri-shield warranty support

Laundry add option for missed items

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisy during spin cycle

Display not as modern as expected

IFB 8.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (Senator Smart Touch SX, Silver, Aqua Energie, 4D Wash)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its washing quality and fast installation. Some report louder spin cycles but find the overall performance and design satisfying.

Why choose this product?

For households needing a powerful, efficient, and durable washing machine with advanced wash features and long-term warranty coverage, the IFB Senator Smart Touch SX delivers dependable results and strong after-sales support.

The LG washing machine is a smart choice for households seeking efficiency, space-saving, and advanced care. With a 9 kg wash and 5 kg dry capacity, it’s perfect for medium to large families. AI Direct Drive adjusts motions based on fabric type, and features like TurboWash, Steam, and Allergy Care ensure hygienic results. Its quiet operation, compact-friendly build, and stylish finish make it a standout for urban Indian homes.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg wash / 5 kg dry
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Special feature
AI Direct Drive with Steam and TurboWash
Wash Programs
14 Wash Programs (including Baby Steam, Allergy Care)
Material
Stainless steel drum with tempered glass door

Reasons to buy

Compact-friendly washer-dryer combo

Smart AI motion detection for fabric care

Silent, efficient and hygienic wash

Wi-Fi enabled with LG ThinQ support

Sleek finish with durable build

Reasons to avoid

Installation experiences vary

5 kg drying limit may be low for some users

LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users are happy with its cleaning and drying performance, particularly praising its silent operation. It’s seen as a worthwhile purchase for urban homes, though installation reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

For those seeking an efficient, intelligent, and quiet washer-dryer that suits compact living and delivers premium wash care, this LG washing machine strikes the right balance between design, performance, and smart functionality.

The Electrolux UltimateCare 300 is a reliable washer-dryer combo designed for sustainable and hygienic washing. With a capacity of 8 kg for washing and 5 kg for drying, it suits medium-sized households. Its 40°C Vapour Wash removes allergens gently, while the EcoInverter motor ensures quiet, energy-efficient operation. Features like Quick 15, variable temperature control, and a dedicated Wash-to-Dry program add convenience to your daily laundry.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg wash / 5 kg dry
Motor
EcoInverter – quieter and 50% more efficient
Additional feature
Vapour Care at 40°C – removes 99.9% allergens
Wash Programs
Quick 15 min cycle + Wash-to-Dry program
Material
Temperature Control – adaptable for different fabrics

Reasons to buy

Energy-saving EcoInverter motor

Vapour wash for allergen removal

Wash-to-Dry convenience for urban homes

Gentle on fabrics with temperature control

Low maintenance and quiet operation

Reasons to avoid

Drying capacity limited to 5 kg

Basic interface compared to premium models

Electrolux 8kg/5kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer, Scandinavian Design with 40°C Vapour Wash for Sustainable Clothing, Wash To Dry, White, UltimateCare 300, EWW8024D3WB

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its solid build, silent performance, and effective drying. Many highlight the Vapour Wash as a helpful feature for hygiene-conscious users and say installation is easy and smooth.

Why choose this product?

For a smart, sustainable and gentle laundry solution ideal for allergy-sensitive households, the Electrolux UltimateCare 300 balances modern technology with practical features that suit everyday Indian needs.

The Bosch washer dryer offers a high-capacity, all-in-one solution suited for large Indian households. Known for its near-complete drying and minimal noise, it includes a rust-resistant stainless steel drum and 14 wash programs. Its 5-star energy rating and 1400 RPM spin speed make it efficient and fast. Despite solid performance, a few users report issues with physical components like the top and side locks.

Specifications

Capacity
10.5 kg (wash) / 6 kg (dry)
RPM
1400 – faster drying via better water extraction
Motor
Vario Inverter – quiet and energy-efficient
Drum
Stainless steel with toughened glass door
Programs
14 including Wash & Dry 60, Anti-bacteria, Wool, Bedsheets

Reasons to buy

Suitable for large families

Near 99% drying efficiency

Energy-saving inverter motor

Rust-resistant build and premium drum quality

Low noise and vibration

Reasons to avoid

Some users report issues with door locks

Occasional functional glitches

Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY (WNA264U9IN,Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful drying and silent motor, calling it value-for-money. That said, some mention broken door parts and malfunctioning sensors.

Why choose this product?

The Bosch washer dryer combines efficiency with size, making it ideal for joint families. If you're looking for faster drying and quieter cycles, this one fits, though quality control may be a concern.

This Voltas Beko top load washer offers essential features like Eco Wash and Monsoon Dry for Indian households seeking budget-friendly drying solutions. With a 7 kg capacity and 5-star energy rating, it’s apt for families of 3–4. Its stainless-steel drum and water reuse features cater to durability and sustainability. Despite these advantages, concerns around spinner malfunctions, noise inconsistency, and fragile hinges may affect long-term reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg – ideal for small to medium households
RPM
700 – supports faster drying with Monsoon Dry
Energy Rating
5 Star – power efficient
Drum
Stainless steel with a plastic body
Programs
10 wash programs including Monsoon, Eco, Heavy, Saree

Reasons to buy

Affordable and user-friendly

Monsoon Dry is useful in humid regions

Energy efficient

Stainless steel drum ensures gentle yet durable washing

Water Reuse mode supports sustainability

Reasons to avoid

Spinner performance is inconsistent

Build quality raises concerns (hinges and rollers)

Cleaning results vary

Mixed feedback on noise

Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simplicity and affordability but highlight issues with build quality, inconsistent cleaning, and spinner malfunctions. Opinions vary widely on the noise levels.

Why choose this product?

If you're on a tight budget and need basic drying support during humid months, the Voltas Beko washer offers value. Just be mindful of the potential long-term reliability trade-offs.

How often do you need to dry clothes indoors?

If outdoor drying isn’t an option due to space or weather, invest in a washer-dryer combo with strong drying capabilities.

Is energy consumption a major concern for your household?

Choose models with a 5-star rating and inverter technology for better long-term savings on electricity.

How much laundry do you typically wash at once?

Larger families should opt for machines with at least 9–10 kg wash capacity and 6–7 kg drying capacity to avoid multiple cycles.

Do you have noise or space constraints?

Check for quiet motors, vibration control, and front-loading models that combine washing and drying in one unit to save space.

Top 3 features of the best washing machine with dryer in June 2025

Best washing machine with dryer

RPM (Spin Speed)

Dry Capacity

Energy Rating

LG 11/7 Kg AI DD (FHD1107STB)1400 RPM7 KgNot specified
Bosch 10.5/6 Kg Inverter1400 RPM6 Kg5 Star
Electrolux 8/5 Kg EcoInverterNot specified5 Kg5 Star
LG 9/5 Kg AI DD (FHD0905SWM)1200 RPM5 KgNot specified
IFB 8.5 Kg Front Load1400 RPMNo dryer5 Star
Voltas Beko 7 Kg Top Load700 RPMLimited/Top Dry5 Star

FAQs on washing machine with dryer

  • Can I use fabric softener in washer-dryer machines?

    Yes, most washer-dryers have a separate compartment for fabric softener. Always check the manual to ensure correct usage and avoid residue buildup during drying.

  • Do washer-dryers require a separate exhaust or vent?

    No, most modern washer-dryers in India are ventless and use condenser drying technology, making them ideal for apartments and enclosed spaces without external venting.

  • Is regular maintenance needed for washer-dryers?

    Yes, clean the lint filter, detergent drawer, and run a monthly tub clean cycle to prevent mold, odors, and maintain machine performance over time.

  • Can washer-dryers handle delicate fabrics like wool or silk?

    Yes, most have dedicated programs for delicates or wool. Use mesh laundry bags and select low-temperature settings to avoid damage during wash or dry cycles.

  • Will drying shrink my clothes?

    Only if incorrect settings are used. Choose fabric-appropriate drying programs and avoid over-drying to minimize shrinkage—especially for cotton, wool, or mixed blends.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
