Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss! Up to 57% off on LG, Samsung, Bosch and more across various types

ByKanika Budhiraja
May 24, 2025 08:00 AM IST

When shopping for reliable laundry solutions, check out the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss with discounts on all types and brands.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Most trusted brand

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Great deal on front load

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Top discount offer

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1106UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best AI washing machine

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹19,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon is hosting a big sale on washing machines with discounts on popular brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and more. You can choose from front load, top load, high capacity, and models with built-in dryers, all available at prices reduced by up to 57%. This is an excellent opportunity to buy a washing machine that suits your household needs.

Refresh your laundry routine with the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss.
Refresh your laundry routine with the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss.

We have also put together the top 10 washing machine deals you should not miss. Besides the sale prices, you can benefit from extra credit card offers and no cost EMI options, making it easier to pay. Don’t miss out on these offers to get reliable washing machines from well known brands at great prices.

Top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss:

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 8 kg front load washing machine is part of the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss! It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and Direct Drive Technology for quiet and efficient washing. The 5 star rating ensures energy savings, while Steam Wash and Allergy Care features provide a deeper clean, gentle on your clothes and skin.

This model also includes a built-in heater and touch panel for easy control. It’s part of the current sale, so grab it now for a great deal before the offer ends.

Specifications

Technology
Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD
Special Features
Steam Wash, Allergy Care, Built-in Heater
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Control
Touch Panel
Click Here to Buy

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Bosch 7 kg front load washing machine is one of the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. It comes with AI Active Water Plus that adjusts water usage based on the load, and a BLDC inverter motor designed for quiet and long-lasting use. The steam function and in-built heater offer a hygienic wash, especially helpful for families with kids or allergies.

It’s part of the current sale, so this is the right time to bring home a reliable and smart washing machine at a reduced price.

Specifications

Motor
BLDC Inverter
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Additional Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Max Rotational Speed
1200 RPM
Voltage
240 Volts
Click Here to Buy

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 9 kg front load washing machine stands out in this season’s top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. With AI EcoBubble technology, it delivers strong yet fabric-friendly cleaning. Super speed cuts down wash time, while Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater ensures deep, sanitary cleaning.

If you're looking for a reliable machine for bigger loads, this one checks all the right boxes. Available at a great price in the current sale, it offers smart washing without the usual hassle.

Specifications

Technology
AI EcoBubble, Super Speed
Motor
Digital Inverter
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start
Finish Types
Glossy
Cycle Options
Delicates, Speed Wash, Quick Wash, Bedding, Extra Rinse
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

Loading Suggestions...

The Voltas Beko 11 kg top load washing machine easily earns a spot in the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. Designed for large Indian families, it features Double Waterfall Technology for better detergent mixing and thorough cleaning. Its 5-star rating ensures lower power consumption, while the fully-automatic top load design keeps it user-friendly and efficient for everyday use.

Made by Tata, this machine combines trust with smart functionality. The grey finish gives it a neat, modern look, and with the ongoing sale, it’s a value-packed deal worth grabbing now.

Specifications

Capacity
11 Kg
Special Features
Drum Clean, Delay Start, LED Display
Cycle Options
Delicates, Tub Clean, Baby Wear, Quick Wash, Cotton
Voltage
230 Volts
Wattage
560 Watts
Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1106UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 10 kg top load in built heater washing machine is one of the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. With AI Direct Drive technology, it adjusts the wash cycle to suit your fabrics. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi powered by LG ThinQ, you can manage laundry right from your phone.

It comes in an elegant middle black finish and offers better fabric care with convenient features. A 5 star energy rating and high capacity make it a smart pick for large households during the ongoing sale.

Specifications

Technology
AI Direct Drive, Steam Wash
Special Features
Allergy care, fabric-friendly wash options
Cycle Options
Delicates, Tub Clean, Cotton, Normal, Allergen
Type of Controls
Remote
Operation Mode
Fully Automatic
Max Rotational Speed
780 RPM
Click Here to Buy

LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience)

Loading Suggestions...

Among the best washing machines you shouldn’t miss in 2025, this Samsung 12 kg front loader offers smart AI Control and Eco Bubble tech for gentle yet effective cleaning. Its Super Speed mode saves time, while Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater ensures thorough sanitation.

With a 5 star rating and Wi-Fi connectivity, this fully-automatic washing machine combines convenience and power, making it a smart choice for families looking for top deals today.

Specifications

Technology
AI Control, AI EcoBubble
Heater
Inbuilt
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Additional Features
Inverter, Hygiene Steam, AI Ecobubble, Smart Connectivity, Super Speed
Finish Types
Glossy
Cycle Options
Active Wear, Hygiene Steam, Delicates, Quick Wash, Wool
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)

Loading Suggestions...

This LG 9 kg fully automatic front load washing machine ranks among the best washing machines you shouldn’t miss in 2025. Equipped with AI Direct Drive technology and 6 Motion DD, it offers smart fabric care and deep cleaning with steam and allergy settings.

Thanks to Wi-Fi control, managing your laundry is easy and convenient. It’s an ideal pick for those looking for reliable washing machines with advanced features and great deals this year.

Specifications

Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Special Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, Allergy Care, Intelligent Fabric Care
Cycle Options
Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen
Voltage
230 Volts
Click Here to Buy

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Among the top washing machines you should not miss in 2025 the IFB 7 kg front load combines AI powered 9 Swirl Wash technology for effective and gentle cleaning. The Steam Refresh Program helps remove odors and wrinkles keeping clothes fresh between washes.

With Wi Fi control and an Eco Inverter motor this fully automatic machine offers convenience and energy savings making it a smart choice for small families looking for great deals.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI 9 Swirl Wash Steam Refresh
Smart Features
Wi Fi Enabled Eco Inverter Motor
Additional Features
Eco Inverter Motor, Child Lock, Steam Refresh, 9 Swirl Wash, Powered by AI
Cycle Options
Active Steam, Tub Clean, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton
Click Here to Buy

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 8 kg front load washing machine is one of the top washing machines you should not miss in 2025. It features I-Sense technology that adapts wash cycles to your laundry load, ensuring efficient water and energy use. The inbuilt heater helps tackle tough stains with ease.

This fully-automatic machine combines performance and convenience in a sleek glacial white design, perfect for everyday laundry needs and great deals this year.

Specifications

Energy Rating
5 Star
Technology
I Sense Technology Inbuilt Heater
Special Feature
AI Tech
Cycle Options
Hot water wash, Prewash, Spin, Quick Wash
Voltage
230 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
1200 RPM
Click Here to Buy

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White)

Loading Suggestions...

Whirlpool’s 8 kg Stainwash Royal Plus top load washing machine features an in-built heater that tackles tough stains effectively. Its easy-to-use design ensures thorough cleaning while saving energy, making laundry hassle-free for daily use.

Among the top washing machines at prices you should not miss, this model stands out with reliable performance and a 5 star energy rating, offering great value for families seeking efficient and powerful wash cycles.

Specifications

Features
In-Built Heater, Stainwash Royal Plus Technology
Cycle Options
Active Steam
Voltage
240 Volts
Controls Type
Push Button
Maximum Rotational Speed
740 RPM
Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

What are the latest smart features in washing machines in 2025?

Washing machines in 2025 come with advanced AI-based controls that automatically adjust wash cycles based on fabric type and dirt level. Many models offer Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control via apps and voice assistant integration, making laundry more convenient and personalized.

How does AI EcoBubble technology improve washing efficiency?

AI Eco Bubble technology mixes air, water, and detergent to create bubbles that penetrate fabric faster and clean more effectively at lower temperatures. This saves energy and protects delicate clothes while maintaining powerful stain removal.

Are there new energy saving technologies in washing machines for 2025?

Yes, 2025 models use BLDC inverter motors and smart sensors to optimise water and electricity use. These features reduce power consumption without compromising wash quality, helping users save on utility bills and reduce environmental impact.

Similar stories for you:

Best washing machines: Top 10 picks for tough stains and daily laundry from trusted brands LG, Samsung and others

Best 10kg washing machines in April 2025: Top 8 picks for handling bigger loads in one go

Best top load washing machine starting at 10,000: Top 10 latest picks with advanced features for easy laundry care

Best washing machines under 20000 in 2025: Top 10 options from Samsung, LG and more

Best washing machines in January 2025: Top picks to revolutionise your laundry routine with smart tech and fabric care

FAQs on top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss on Amazon Sale

  • What types of washing machines are available in the sale?

    You can find fully automatic front load, top load, and high-capacity models.

  • Can I find energy-efficient washing machines in this sale?

    Yes, many models come with 5 star energy ratings for efficient power use.

  • Is there warranty coverage on the washing machines bought during the sale?

    All featured machines come with manufacturer warranties, typically 1 to 2 years.

  • Do these washing machines include smart features like Wi-Fi control?

    Yes, several models offer smart controls such as Wi-Fi connectivity and app integration.

  • How can I choose the right washing machine from the sale?

    Consider your laundry needs, capacity, type, and desired features before choosing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss! Up to 57% off on LG, Samsung, Bosch and more across various types
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On