Top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss! Up to 57% off on LG, Samsung, Bosch and more across various types

Amazon is hosting a big sale on washing machines with discounts on popular brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and more. You can choose from front load, top load, high capacity, and models with built-in dryers, all available at prices reduced by up to 57%. This is an excellent opportunity to buy a washing machine that suits your household needs. Refresh your laundry routine with the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss.

We have also put together the top 10 washing machine deals you should not miss. Besides the sale prices, you can benefit from extra credit card offers and no cost EMI options, making it easier to pay. Don’t miss out on these offers to get reliable washing machines from well known brands at great prices.

Top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss:

The LG 8 kg front load washing machine is part of the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss! It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and Direct Drive Technology for quiet and efficient washing. The 5 star rating ensures energy savings, while Steam Wash and Allergy Care features provide a deeper clean, gentle on your clothes and skin.

This model also includes a built-in heater and touch panel for easy control. It’s part of the current sale, so grab it now for a great deal before the offer ends.

Specifications Technology Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD Special Features Steam Wash, Allergy Care, Built-in Heater Connectivity Wi-Fi Control Touch Panel Click Here to Buy LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

The Bosch 7 kg front load washing machine is one of the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. It comes with AI Active Water Plus that adjusts water usage based on the load, and a BLDC inverter motor designed for quiet and long-lasting use. The steam function and in-built heater offer a hygienic wash, especially helpful for families with kids or allergies.

It’s part of the current sale, so this is the right time to bring home a reliable and smart washing machine at a reduced price.

Specifications Motor BLDC Inverter Type Fully Automatic Front Load Additional Features Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater Cycle Options Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse Max Rotational Speed 1200 RPM Voltage 240 Volts Click Here to Buy Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam)

The Samsung 9 kg front load washing machine stands out in this season’s top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. With AI EcoBubble technology, it delivers strong yet fabric-friendly cleaning. Super speed cuts down wash time, while Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater ensures deep, sanitary cleaning.

If you're looking for a reliable machine for bigger loads, this one checks all the right boxes. Available at a great price in the current sale, it offers smart washing without the usual hassle.

Specifications Technology AI EcoBubble, Super Speed Motor Digital Inverter Type Fully Automatic Front Load Special Features Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start Finish Types Glossy Cycle Options Delicates, Speed Wash, Quick Wash, Bedding, Extra Rinse Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

The Voltas Beko 11 kg top load washing machine easily earns a spot in the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. Designed for large Indian families, it features Double Waterfall Technology for better detergent mixing and thorough cleaning. Its 5-star rating ensures lower power consumption, while the fully-automatic top load design keeps it user-friendly and efficient for everyday use.

Made by Tata, this machine combines trust with smart functionality. The grey finish gives it a neat, modern look, and with the ongoing sale, it’s a value-packed deal worth grabbing now.

Specifications Capacity 11 Kg Special Features Drum Clean, Delay Start, LED Display Cycle Options Delicates, Tub Clean, Baby Wear, Quick Wash, Cotton Voltage 230 Volts Wattage 560 Watts Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1106UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology)

The LG 10 kg top load in built heater washing machine is one of the top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss. With AI Direct Drive technology, it adjusts the wash cycle to suit your fabrics. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi powered by LG ThinQ, you can manage laundry right from your phone.

It comes in an elegant middle black finish and offers better fabric care with convenient features. A 5 star energy rating and high capacity make it a smart pick for large households during the ongoing sale.

Specifications Technology AI Direct Drive, Steam Wash Special Features Allergy care, fabric-friendly wash options Cycle Options Delicates, Tub Clean, Cotton, Normal, Allergen Type of Controls Remote Operation Mode Fully Automatic Max Rotational Speed 780 RPM Click Here to Buy LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience)

Among the best washing machines you shouldn’t miss in 2025, this Samsung 12 kg front loader offers smart AI Control and Eco Bubble tech for gentle yet effective cleaning. Its Super Speed mode saves time, while Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater ensures thorough sanitation.

With a 5 star rating and Wi-Fi connectivity, this fully-automatic washing machine combines convenience and power, making it a smart choice for families looking for top deals today.

Specifications Technology AI Control, AI EcoBubble Heater Inbuilt Type Fully Automatic Front Load Additional Features Inverter, Hygiene Steam, AI Ecobubble, Smart Connectivity, Super Speed Finish Types Glossy Cycle Options Active Wear, Hygiene Steam, Delicates, Quick Wash, Wool Click Here to Buy Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)

This LG 9 kg fully automatic front load washing machine ranks among the best washing machines you shouldn’t miss in 2025. Equipped with AI Direct Drive technology and 6 Motion DD, it offers smart fabric care and deep cleaning with steam and allergy settings.

Thanks to Wi-Fi control, managing your laundry is easy and convenient. It’s an ideal pick for those looking for reliable washing machines with advanced features and great deals this year.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD, Steam Type Fully Automatic Front Load Special Features Wi-Fi Enabled, Allergy Care, Intelligent Fabric Care Cycle Options Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen Voltage 230 Volts Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

Among the top washing machines you should not miss in 2025 the IFB 7 kg front load combines AI powered 9 Swirl Wash technology for effective and gentle cleaning. The Steam Refresh Program helps remove odors and wrinkles keeping clothes fresh between washes.

With Wi Fi control and an Eco Inverter motor this fully automatic machine offers convenience and energy savings making it a smart choice for small families looking for great deals.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Technology AI 9 Swirl Wash Steam Refresh Smart Features Wi Fi Enabled Eco Inverter Motor Additional Features Eco Inverter Motor, Child Lock, Steam Refresh, 9 Swirl Wash, Powered by AI Cycle Options Active Steam, Tub Clean, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton Click Here to Buy IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)

The Godrej 8 kg front load washing machine is one of the top washing machines you should not miss in 2025. It features I-Sense technology that adapts wash cycles to your laundry load, ensuring efficient water and energy use. The inbuilt heater helps tackle tough stains with ease.

This fully-automatic machine combines performance and convenience in a sleek glacial white design, perfect for everyday laundry needs and great deals this year.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Technology I Sense Technology Inbuilt Heater Special Feature AI Tech Cycle Options Hot water wash, Prewash, Spin, Quick Wash Voltage 230 Volts Maximum Rotational Speed 1200 RPM Click Here to Buy Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White)

Whirlpool’s 8 kg Stainwash Royal Plus top load washing machine features an in-built heater that tackles tough stains effectively. Its easy-to-use design ensures thorough cleaning while saving energy, making laundry hassle-free for daily use.

Among the top washing machines at prices you should not miss, this model stands out with reliable performance and a 5 star energy rating, offering great value for families seeking efficient and powerful wash cycles.

Specifications Features In-Built Heater, Stainwash Royal Plus Technology Cycle Options Active Steam Voltage 240 Volts Controls Type Push Button Maximum Rotational Speed 740 RPM Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

What are the latest smart features in washing machines in 2025?

Washing machines in 2025 come with advanced AI-based controls that automatically adjust wash cycles based on fabric type and dirt level. Many models offer Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control via apps and voice assistant integration, making laundry more convenient and personalized.

How does AI EcoBubble technology improve washing efficiency?

AI Eco Bubble technology mixes air, water, and detergent to create bubbles that penetrate fabric faster and clean more effectively at lower temperatures. This saves energy and protects delicate clothes while maintaining powerful stain removal.

Are there new energy saving technologies in washing machines for 2025?

Yes, 2025 models use BLDC inverter motors and smart sensors to optimise water and electricity use. These features reduce power consumption without compromising wash quality, helping users save on utility bills and reduce environmental impact.

FAQs on top 10 washing machines at prices you should not miss on Amazon Sale What types of washing machines are available in the sale? You can find fully automatic front load, top load, and high-capacity models.

Can I find energy-efficient washing machines in this sale? Yes, many models come with 5 star energy ratings for efficient power use.

Is there warranty coverage on the washing machines bought during the sale? All featured machines come with manufacturer warranties, typically 1 to 2 years.

Do these washing machines include smart features like Wi-Fi control? Yes, several models offer smart controls such as Wi-Fi connectivity and app integration.

How can I choose the right washing machine from the sale? Consider your laundry needs, capacity, type, and desired features before choosing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.