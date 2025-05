Grab up to 78% off on best tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more for streaming, learning, work and creative use

Tablets are handy devices that help with many tasks, from watching videos and attending online classes to creating art and managing work projects. They are useful for students, professionals, and anyone who needs a portable device to stay connected and productive. Tablets can support different activities like media viewing, learning, creative tasks, and business work, making them a useful tool for daily use. Smart deals on tablets just got better! Up to 78% off plus extra savings with selected credit cards. Don’t miss out!

Right now, Amazon’s Mega Electronic Sale is offering big discounts on popular tablets. You can choose from a variety of brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Redmi and more with options that suit different price ranges and needs. This Amazon sale makes it easy to choose a tablet that suits your needs and budget, but hurry, the sale ends tomorrow.

Top deals on best selling tablets:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Apple tablets on sale: Up to 30% off across price ranges from ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 95,000

Get great savings on a range of tablets with discounts reaching up to 30%. These offers cover various price points, helping you find a device within your budget.

From entry level tablets priced around ₹30,000 to premium options nearing ₹95,000, there is a variety available to meet different needs. Shop now to grab these offers before they end.

Top deals on Apple tablets:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung tablets on sale: Up to 56% off from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 80,000

Samsung tablets are now available at discounts of up to 56% during this limited time sale. With prices starting from just ₹10,000, there are multiple options to explore based on what you need.

The range includes devices suited for everyday use, creative tasks, or work-related activities. From entry models to high end picks, this sale brings plenty of choices before the deals run out.

Top deals on Samsung tablets:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo tablets on sale: Up to 73% off, prices start from ₹ 6000 to ₹ 30,000

Lenovo tablets are now on sale with discounts up to 73% with extra offers on selected credit cards. The range includes several models starting from ₹6000, making it easier to select one based on your requirements and spending limit. From entry level devices to more advanced options, there are a wide range of picks within this offer window.

These tablets work well for online classes, entertainment, browsing, or basic office work. The sale covers different screen sizes and storage variants, giving users the flexibility to choose as per daily usage.

Top deals on Lenovo tablets:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Xiaomi tablets on sale: Up to 43% off on Amazon

Xiaomi tablets are now available with up to 43% off on Amazon. The sale features multiple models suited for reading, streaming, browsing, and work related use.

Some options in the lineup are available as combo offers, where the tablet comes bundled with a stylus pen. This can be helpful for note taking, sketching, or basic design work. A few Xiaomi models include this feature, making them useful for students, artists, or professionals. These limited time deals are live, so check them out before they end.

Top deals on Xiaomi tablets:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Redmi tablets are now on sale with up to 41% off on Amazon

Redmi tablets are now available at reduced prices, with discounts reaching up to 41%. This deal applies to a range of models suited for basic browsing, video calls, reading, and more. Options vary based on features and build, giving users flexibility to pick as per need.

Some models are also available in bundles with stylus pens, making them useful for sketching or writing. These offers are live for a short time.

Top deals on Redmi tablets:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Best tablets in 2025: Redefining work, learning, gaming, creativity, and entertainment for on-the-go users

Best Android tablets for students and professionals: Top 10 options with large display and powerful hardware

Best tablets under ₹15000: Top 7 picks for budget performance from brands like Samsung, Lenovo and more

High-performance tablets: Versatile solutions for seamless computing, education and entertainment experiences

Best gaming tablets for lag-free, high-performance gaming anywhere: Picks from Samsung, OnePlus, and more

Break free from Wi-Fi: Find the best 4G tablets for seamless connectivity on the go

FAQs on best tablets on sale Which is the best tablet to buy during the sale? The best tablet depends on your use like Apple for premium, Lenovo or Redmi for value.

Are tablets worth buying for students? Yes, tablets are helpful for reading, note-taking, and attending online classes.

Do tablets support SIM cards for calling and data? Some tablets support 4G SIM slots for calling and internet access.

What size tablet is best for entertainment? Tablets with 10 inch or larger displays are ideal for watching videos.

Which brands are offering tablets on sale now? Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Redmi have active tablet offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.