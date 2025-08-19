Grammarly launches 9 AI agents to help students and professionals with writing

Grammarly has stepped into the AI agent space with a strong focus on education and workplace writing. The company has introduced nine AI-powered agents designed to act as smart writing partners, moving beyond traditional grammar and spell-check. Grammarly 's new AI agents aim to be your smartest writing partner.(Unsplash)

These tools are built into a new platform called Grammarly Docs, an AI-first writing space where users can draft, edit and refine their work with real-time assistance. The idea is to help people write with more confidence, for instance, if it’s a student preparing an assignment or a professional drafting an important email.

What the AI agents can do

Each of the nine agents is trained for a specific task, eliminating the need for complicated prompts. Instead, they provide targeted, context-aware feedback while preserving the writer’s style.

Newly launched AI assistants on Grammarly are now available for Grammarly docs and Pro users.(Grammarly )

Key agents include:

Reader Reactions: Predicts how an audience might respond and suggests changes.

Paraphraser: Rewrites text in different tones such as academic, professional, or casual.

AI Grader: Gives rubric-based feedback and an estimated grade for assignments.

Expert Review: Offers subject-specific insights to strengthen writing.

Citation Finder: Helps locate sources and generates proper citations.

Proofreader: Checks structure, clarity, and readability.

AI Detector: Flags whether text looks AI- or human-written.

Plagiarism Checker: Scans for copied content and missing references.

All agents are available in Grammarly Docs, alongside AI Chat, a sidebar assistant for brainstorming ideas, summarising text, or generating quick suggestions.

AI support for students and professionals

Grammarly is directly addressing students’ growing need to use AI responsibly. A company survey found that while only 18% of students feel ready to use AI in their careers, nearly 66% of employers expect AI literacy. The new agents aim to close this gap by reinforcing academic integrity and workplace skills.

For example, a student could use Citation Finder for research, Proofreader for polish, and AI Grader for final evaluation before submission. Similarly, professionals can save time by tailoring emails or reports with Reader Reactions and validating accuracy with Expert Review.

Grammarly AI agents availability

The agents are currently live in Grammarly Free and Grammarly Pro, with AI Detector and Plagiarism Checker limited to Pro users. Enterprise and Education customers will get access later this year. While these tools are now limited to Grammarly Docs, the company plans to expand them across the 500,000+ apps and sites where Grammarly already works.

With this launch, Grammarly is positioning itself as more than a grammar tool. It aims to become a full productivity platform, helping users write smarter and more effectively at every stage.