Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 70% off on Philips LED bulbs

Amidst the increasing environmental pollution, India has made a public declaration of its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint in the future. One notable action the government took is the transition from using incandescent bulbs and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) to adopting LED lighting. This shift has led to a surge in the production of LED bulbs within the country and worldwide. Companies, both small and large, are manufacturing these lights to gain market dominance. Philips is a well-established and renowned brand in the market. Their produced LED bulbs are known for their precision and consistently meet customer satisfaction. They manufacture some of the finest LED bulbs for home, many of which are also suitable for commercial applications. Moreover, all the products they manufacture adhere to government regulations and are environmentally friendly. Amazon Sale 2023: Get big discount on LED bulbs now.

Philips has introduced a wide range of LED light bulbs to the market. It becomes confusing for the buyers to choose the best out of them. To eliminate all your uncertainties, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 offered the best deals on Philips LED bulbs, allowing you to select the most suitable option for your needs. To make things even easier, we have listed some of the best-LED light bulbs of the brand Philips from our in-depth analysis through facts and public reviews. You will get up to 70% discount on the products you buy from Great Indian Sale 2023. Ensure you purchase any of the light bulbs recommended in this blog to avoid regretting your choice later.

PHILIPS Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 9-Watt

This bulb delivers a brightness output of 825 lumens, making it suitable for office and commercial use, and it also comes with a special dimmable feature. This versatility extends its use as an LED bulb for home as well. Additionally, it provides a wide range of pre-installed colors and themes that can be utilized to create the perfect atmosphere in your space. Controlling this light is easy, thanks to its compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. You can connect it through Wi-Fi. If you want all these features in your bulb at the cheapest rate, buy it now from Great Indian Festival big sale 2023. You can enjoy a 68% discount on the pack of 1 and 2 bulbs. The pack of 4 bulbs is also available at a 70% discount.

Specifications of PHILIPS Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 9-Watt

Brand- PHILIPS

Light Type- LED

Special Feature- Energy Efficient, Dimmable, Colour Changing

Wattage- 9 Watts

Bulb Base- E27

Light Colour- White

Color Temperature - 6500 Kelvin

Brightness- 825 Lumen

Colour Rendering Index- 5

Material- ‎Plastic

Connectivity Technology- ‎Wi-Fi

Power Source - Corded Electric

Indoor/Outdoor Usage- ‎Indoor

Batteries Required- ‎No

Item Weight- 200 g

Item Dimensions - 10 x 10 x 10 Centimetres

Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons It can be controlled by your smartphone, Alexa, and Siri On the heavier side Energy Efficient

2. PHILIPS Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 10-Watt

Here's another version of the PHILIPS Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, featuring a 10-watt power consumption. This variant offers a higher wattage, providing increased brightness compared to the previous model. It's an ideal choice for the festive season, allowing you to illuminate your home with its 650 lumens of light. This variant also supports Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled using Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and iOS devices. Both of these variants represent some of the best deals on Philips LED bulbs.During thisGreat Indian Festival Sale2023,you will get 69% off on the single pack of this bulb, while the pack of 2 bulbs is available at a 67% discount.

Specifications of PHILIPS Wiz Smart WI-Fi LED Bulb E27 10-Watt,

Brand- PHILIPS

Light Type- LED

Special Feature- Energy Efficient, Dimmable, Colour Changing

Specific Uses For Product- Decoration

Wattage- 10 Watts

Bulb Base- E27

Light Colour- White

Color Temperature - 6500 Kelvin

Brightness- 850 Lumen

Colour Rendering Index- 80

Material- ‎Plastic

Connectivity Technology- ‎Wi-Fi

Power Source - Corded Electric

Indoor/Outdoor Usage- ‎Indoor

Batteries Required- ‎No

Item Weight- 50 g

Item Dimensions - 7 x 7 x 15 Centimetres

Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Compact, lightweight Slight more power consumption (almost negligible) Bright light

PHILIPS Ace Saver 2.7W E14 LED Glass Candle Bulb

For those with a knack for home decoration, these lights can help craft a soothing ambiance that fosters improved sleep and relaxation. It comes with a pack of 8. In theAmazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023,you can buy this pack at a 64% discount. With a color temperature of 6500K, it won't be harsh on your eyes. This LED bulb is highly efficient and consumes only 2.7 watts of power. Thanks to its lightweight and compact design, it can be easily attached to various decorative lamps with ‎an E14 base without any hassle. Considering all these features, it's undoubtedly one of the bestLED bulbs for the home.

Specifications of PHILIPS Ace Saver 2.7W E14 LED Glass Candle Bulb

Brand- PHILIPS

Light Type- LED

Special Feature- Energy Efficient

Specific Uses For Product- Decoration

Wattage- 2.7 Watts

Bulb Base- E14 (Diffused)

Light Colour- White

Color Temperature- 6500 Kelvin

Material- ‎Glass

Shape - Candle

Power Source - Corded Electric

Colour Rendering Index- 5

tem weight- 28 g

Item Dimensions - 11 x 3.8 x 11 Centimetres

Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Energy Efficient Not for intense lighting Soothing, light, lightweight

PHILIPS Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled B22 9-Watt LED Smart Bulb

This LED bulb represents an enhanced iteration within the Philips bulb lineup, boasting integrated Wi-Fi capabilities. Similar to other bulbs in the Philips LED series of its kind, it allows you to establish scenes, rhythms, and schedules, adjust brightness, and seamlessly transition between a vast spectrum of colors using the Wiz App. You also can remotely control your lights, even when you're away from home. Additionally, you can effortlessly manage your lighting by utilizing voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Its added frost feature ensures that you can use it for home applications without causing any discomfort or irritation to your eyes. In contrast to the PHILIPS Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 in 9 Watt and 10-Watt variants, which feature a plastic body, this B22 9-watt bulb is constructed with Polycarbonate body material. This material provides a combination of high-impact strength and lightweight design. If you need to place a bulb in a potentially more hazardous location, this option could be the ideal choice for you. Get it now at a whopping 73% discount in the great Indian festival sale 2023.

Specifications of PHILIPS Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled B22 9-Watt LED Smart Bulb

Brand- PHILIPS

Light Type- LED

Special Feature- Energy Efficient, Dimmable, Colour Changing, Frosted

Wattage- 9 Watts

Bulb Base- E27

Light Colour- White

Color Temperature- 6500 Kelvin

Brightness- 825 Lumen

Colour Rendering Index- 90

Material- ‎ Polycarbonate (PC)

Connectivity Technology- ‎Wi-Fi

Power Source - Corded Electric

Indoor/Outdoor Usage- ‎Indoor

Batteries Required- ‎No

Item Weight- 200 g

Item Dimensions - 10 x 10 x 10 Centimetres

Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Durable It may not be exceptionally bright. Frosted

PHILIPS Ace Saver 10W B22 LED Bulb

If you're searching for a bulb that can brilliantly illuminate an area like daylight while maintaining the highest level of cost efficiency, then this could be the perfect choice for your needs. The bulb's polycarbonate construction ensures its durability, making it capable of withstanding challenging conditions. Despite having a polycarbonate body, which is often associated with producing dimmer light, this bulb boasts an impressive brightness of 900 lumens. User reviews have also certified that this LED bulb emits bright light without causing any discomfort to the eyes. During this Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, you get a 60% discount when purchasing a pack of four bulbs. Be sure not to overlook this fantastic offer.

Specifications of PHILIPS Ace Saver 10W B22 LED Bulb

Brand- PHILIPS

Light Type- LED

Special Feature- Energy Efficient

Wattage- 10 Watts

Bulb Base- B22D

Light Colour- White

Color Temperature- 6500 Kelvin

Brightness- 900 Lumen

Material- ‎ Polycarbonate (PC)

Power Source - battery-powered

Indoor/Outdoor Usage- ‎ Outdoor, Indoor

Item Weight- 220 g

Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Bright light for both Indore and outdoor usage On the heavier side Energy Efficient

PHILIPS Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Warm White/Golden Yellow)

If you're in search of a high-quality, no-frills LED bulb, Philips has you covered in that department as well. In addition to their advanced LED bulbs with modern features, Philips has also excelled in producing authentic LED bulbs that can be controlled using the traditional switch on the switchboard. This bulb produces 825 lumens and is made up of a glass body. The light this bulb generates is bright, so it is an ideal LED bulb for the home. As a 9-watt bulb, it has garnered praise from users for its cost-efficiency. The LED bulb has a color temperature of 2700 Kelvin. It is UV and IR-free, making it an ideal choice for creating a comfortable ambiance, especially suitable for students looking to study for extended periods without straining their eyes. It gives an average Life of 15000 Hours. You can get it cheapest at thegreat Indian festival sale 2023,where you will get 55% off on the pack of 10.

Specifications of PHILIPS Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Warm White/Golden Yellow)

Brand- PHILIPS

Light Type- LED

Special Feature- Non-Dimmable, Energy Efficient

Wattage- 9 Watts

Bulb Base- B22D

Light Colour- WHITE

Colour Temperature- 2700 Kelvin

Brightness- 825 Lumen

Material- Glass

Power Source - Corded Electric

Colour Rendering Index- ‎51

Controller Type- ‎Push Button

Connectivity Technology- ‎Infrared

Indoor/Outdoor Usage- ‎Indoor

tem weight- 60 g

Item Dimensions- 29 x 11.6 x 10.3 Centimetres

Warranty- 1 year

Pros Cons Lightweight No fancy features Perfect brightness for studying

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 9-Watt Dimmable Voice controlling Multicolour PHILIPS Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 10-Watt Bright light Dimmable Lightweight PHILIPS Ace Saver 2.7W E14 LED Glass Candle Bulb Unique shape lightweight Pleasant to eyes PHILIPS Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled B22 9-Watt LED Smart Bulb Durable Frosted, dimmable Pleasant to eyes PHILIPS Ace Saver 10W B22 LED Bulb Energy Efficient Bright light Durable PHILIPS Base B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Warm White/Golden Yellow) Pleasant to eyes Lightweight Glass body for a premium look

Best overall product

Among all the products mentioned above, the PHILIPS Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled B22 9-Watt LED Smart Bulb stands out as distinct and noteworthy. It satisfies all the basic facilities provided by an LED light bulb and additionally facilitates the users with its high-tech features. As we have analyzed this product in-depth, you will get wife connectivity, voice control, remote control if away from home, multi-color lighting, dim lighting, compatibility with Alexa & Siri, and a polycarbonate body for durability and precise color with rendering of 90. Philips is providing all these features that are way beyond our expectations. You can claim all this at the Amazon big sale 2023 at a 73% discount. So HURRY before the sale is over.

Best value for money

If you're looking for an LED bulb that delivers outstanding value for your investment, the PHILIPS Ace Saver 10W B22 LED Bulb is the ideal choice. It may not have fancy features, but its ability to produce high-quality illumination while keeping power consumption low is a testament to its scientific brilliance. With a solid rating of 4.3 out of 5, the PHILIPS Ace Saver 10W B22 LED Bulb is one of the top-selling LED bulbs on Amazon. During the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale 2023, you can grab it at a generous 60% discount. If you're still contemplating your decision, here's a brief explanation of why you should consider purchasing this product: It offers a brightness of 900 lumens, making it alright for indoor and outdoor use.

Additionally, its polycarbonate construction ensures its durability, making it an excellent choice for outdoor applications. Moreover, it won't strain your eyes like some of the current LED light bulbs tend to do. So, we strongly recommend taking our suggestion and making a purchase that truly delivers excellent value.

How to find the best Philips LED light bulb for you?

With the many Philips options available in the market, selecting the ideal LED bulb to suit your specific requirements can be a perplexing task. To avoid wasting your investment, consider these factors before buying an LED light bulb. To make a worthwhile purchase, be sure to examine these specifications on your chosen Philips LED bulb.

Lumens-The amount of lumens directly corresponds to the brightness of the emitted light. Therefore, the level of brightness is a matter of personal preference, depending on how bright individuals want their lighting to be. Annual electricity expenditure for LED lighting- LEDs offer both cost savings and energy efficiency. The label will provide you with the anticipated annual energy expenses for each bulb. Lifespan- On the label of the bulb, you can find the lifespan. 150000 hrs is fine, but anything more is better. Temperature of the LED light- It is measured in Kelvin (K). At a temperature of 1500 Kelvin, it would emit a reddish glow. When it reaches 2700K, it adopts a warm, yellowish hue. At 4200K, it presents a bright white appearance, and at 5500K, it radiates a bluish tint. Watts- The lower the unit of watts, the lesser will be the power consumption.

