Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Grow a Garden Cooking and Trading Event Update: Complete Roblox Guide to Recipes, Rewards and New Features

ByAyushmann Chawla
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 12:05 pm IST

Grow a Garden has rolled out its most expansive update yet, bringing in a dynamic cooking system, a reworked trading mechanism, and more. 

Roblox’s Grow a Garden has launched its long-awaited Trading and Cooking Event Update, reshaping how players interact with their farms. Released on August 2, the update introduces interactive cooking, an upgraded trading system, exclusive cosmetics, and themed pets that add depth to the farming-simulation gameplay.

Grow a Garden update: Unlock rare pets, exclusive cosmetics, and powerful items in Grow a Garden’s latest Cooking and Trading event. (Roblox)
Grow a Garden update: Unlock rare pets, exclusive cosmetics, and powerful items in Grow a Garden’s latest Cooking and Trading event. (Roblox)

The core of the update is the Chris P. Bacon Cooking Event, where players use their harvested crops and fruits to craft dishes in the Cooking Pot. These are handed over to the NPC Chris P. Bacon, who rewards players based on the food’s quality and rarity. His cravings change hourly, keeping gameplay fresh and time-sensitive.

Cooking Rewards Include:

  • Gourmet Seed Pack and Gourmet Egg
  • Pet Shard Fried and Mochi Mouse
  • Artichoke and Fork Fence garden cosmetics
  • Food Crate with Pink Cake, Golden Hotdog Statue, Hotdog Cart and Banana Hammock

All Recipes and Cooking Times:

  • Soup (5 min): Any fruit or veg, any pot colour
  • Sandwich (7 min): 2x Tomato, 1x Corn, Orange pot
  • Pie (7 min 52 sec): Pumpkin + Apple or Corn + Coconut, Green pot
  • Burger (10 min 32 sec): Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Red pot
  • Hotdog (6 min 46 sec): Pepper + Corn or Banana, Tan pot
  • Waffle (6 min 15 sec): Pumpkin + Watermelon, Orange pot
  • Sushi (7 min 21 sec): 4x Bamboo, 1x Corn, Turquoise pot
  • Ice Cream (5 min 48 sec): Strawberry or Blueberry + Corn, Yellow pot
  • Donut (9 min 37 sec): Corn + Blueberry + Strawberry
  • Pizza (7 min 36 sec): Banana + Tomato or Corn + Apple + Pepper
  • Cake (5 min 55 sec): Blueberry + Corn + Tomato, Teal or Yellow pot

New Gourmet Egg Pets:
Feeding Chris P. Bacon allows players to unlock the Gourmet Egg, which hatches into culinary-themed pets:

  • Bagel Bunny
  • Pancake Mole
  • Sushi Bear
  • Spaghetti Sloth
  • French Fry Ferret

Trading System and New Features:
A revamped Trading System introduces a ticket-based model to streamline exchanges and reduce spam. Players can purchase a Trading Ticket at the Gear Stall for 100,000 Sheckles to initiate safe trades.

Additional features include:

  • Grandmaster Sprinkler: A rare, prismatic item with limited drop chances
  • Garden Cosmetics and Furniture: Food-themed items to decorate your space
  • Cooking Access Point: Located in the new kitchen area of the main lobby
  • Platform Support: Available on iOS, Android and PC

News / Technology / Grow a Garden Cooking and Trading Event Update: Complete Roblox Guide to Recipes, Rewards and New Features
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On