Grow a Garden Cooking and Trading Event Update: Complete Roblox Guide to Recipes, Rewards and New Features

Roblox’s Grow a Garden has launched its long-awaited Trading and Cooking Event Update, reshaping how players interact with their farms. Released on August 2, the update introduces interactive cooking, an upgraded trading system, exclusive cosmetics, and themed pets that add depth to the farming-simulation gameplay. Grow a Garden update: Unlock rare pets, exclusive cosmetics, and powerful items in Grow a Garden’s latest Cooking and Trading event. (Roblox)

The core of the update is the Chris P. Bacon Cooking Event, where players use their harvested crops and fruits to craft dishes in the Cooking Pot. These are handed over to the NPC Chris P. Bacon, who rewards players based on the food’s quality and rarity. His cravings change hourly, keeping gameplay fresh and time-sensitive.

Cooking Rewards Include:

Gourmet Seed Pack and Gourmet Egg

Pet Shard Fried and Mochi Mouse

Artichoke and Fork Fence garden cosmetics

Food Crate with Pink Cake, Golden Hotdog Statue, Hotdog Cart and Banana Hammock



All Recipes and Cooking Times:

Soup (5 min): Any fruit or veg, any pot colour

Sandwich (7 min): 2x Tomato, 1x Corn, Orange pot

Pie (7 min 52 sec): Pumpkin + Apple or Corn + Coconut, Green pot

Burger (10 min 32 sec): Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Red pot

Hotdog (6 min 46 sec): Pepper + Corn or Banana, Tan pot

Waffle (6 min 15 sec): Pumpkin + Watermelon, Orange pot

Sushi (7 min 21 sec): 4x Bamboo, 1x Corn, Turquoise pot

Ice Cream (5 min 48 sec): Strawberry or Blueberry + Corn, Yellow pot

Donut (9 min 37 sec): Corn + Blueberry + Strawberry

Pizza (7 min 36 sec): Banana + Tomato or Corn + Apple + Pepper

Cake (5 min 55 sec): Blueberry + Corn + Tomato, Teal or Yellow pot



New Gourmet Egg Pets:

Feeding Chris P. Bacon allows players to unlock the Gourmet Egg, which hatches into culinary-themed pets:

Bagel Bunny

Pancake Mole

Sushi Bear

Spaghetti Sloth

French Fry Ferret

Trading System and New Features:

A revamped Trading System introduces a ticket-based model to streamline exchanges and reduce spam. Players can purchase a Trading Ticket at the Gear Stall for 100,000 Sheckles to initiate safe trades.

Additional features include: