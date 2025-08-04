Grow a Garden Cooking and Trading Event Update: Complete Roblox Guide to Recipes, Rewards and New Features
Grow a Garden has rolled out its most expansive update yet, bringing in a dynamic cooking system, a reworked trading mechanism, and more.
Roblox’s Grow a Garden has launched its long-awaited Trading and Cooking Event Update, reshaping how players interact with their farms. Released on August 2, the update introduces interactive cooking, an upgraded trading system, exclusive cosmetics, and themed pets that add depth to the farming-simulation gameplay.
The core of the update is the Chris P. Bacon Cooking Event, where players use their harvested crops and fruits to craft dishes in the Cooking Pot. These are handed over to the NPC Chris P. Bacon, who rewards players based on the food’s quality and rarity. His cravings change hourly, keeping gameplay fresh and time-sensitive.
Cooking Rewards Include:
- Gourmet Seed Pack and Gourmet Egg
- Pet Shard Fried and Mochi Mouse
- Artichoke and Fork Fence garden cosmetics
- Food Crate with Pink Cake, Golden Hotdog Statue, Hotdog Cart and Banana Hammock
All Recipes and Cooking Times:
- Soup (5 min): Any fruit or veg, any pot colour
- Sandwich (7 min): 2x Tomato, 1x Corn, Orange pot
- Pie (7 min 52 sec): Pumpkin + Apple or Corn + Coconut, Green pot
- Burger (10 min 32 sec): Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Red pot
- Hotdog (6 min 46 sec): Pepper + Corn or Banana, Tan pot
- Waffle (6 min 15 sec): Pumpkin + Watermelon, Orange pot
- Sushi (7 min 21 sec): 4x Bamboo, 1x Corn, Turquoise pot
- Ice Cream (5 min 48 sec): Strawberry or Blueberry + Corn, Yellow pot
- Donut (9 min 37 sec): Corn + Blueberry + Strawberry
- Pizza (7 min 36 sec): Banana + Tomato or Corn + Apple + Pepper
- Cake (5 min 55 sec): Blueberry + Corn + Tomato, Teal or Yellow pot
New Gourmet Egg Pets:
Feeding Chris P. Bacon allows players to unlock the Gourmet Egg, which hatches into culinary-themed pets:
- Bagel Bunny
- Pancake Mole
- Sushi Bear
- Spaghetti Sloth
- French Fry Ferret
Trading System and New Features:
A revamped Trading System introduces a ticket-based model to streamline exchanges and reduce spam. Players can purchase a Trading Ticket at the Gear Stall for 100,000 Sheckles to initiate safe trades.
Additional features include:
- Grandmaster Sprinkler: A rare, prismatic item with limited drop chances
- Garden Cosmetics and Furniture: Food-themed items to decorate your space
- Cooking Access Point: Located in the new kitchen area of the main lobby
- Platform Support: Available on iOS, Android and PC