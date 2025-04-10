GTA 6 leaks reveal surprise musical cameos and iconic locations: Here’s what’s next for the game

Recent leaks have provided new insights into the music scene for GTA 6, hinting at several prominent artists who may make cameo appearances. Following earlier reports suggesting DJ Khaled might host a radio station in the game, further leaks point to the return of familiar names such as Frank Ocean, DJ Pooh, Pam Grier, and Kenny Loggins. These musicians, who have been part of previous GTA games, could once again serve as radio hosts in the upcoming title. Leaks reveal DJ Khaled and other musicians may feature in GTA 6, along with new locations. (Representative image)( AFP)

Musicians May Return as Radio Hosts

GTA has a history of incorporating well-known musicians and celebrities into its gameplay, with the addition of Dr. Dre in GTA Online in 2022 serving as one example. Rockstar Games has managed to seamlessly integrate these features into the series, and it looks like they will continue this tradition in GTA 6. DJ Khaled, a popular figure in the music industry, will likely join other stars in providing an engaging audio experience for players.

Also read: Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch

Vice City and New Locations

In addition to the musical talent, recent leaks also reveal some potential locations for GTA 6. The game is expected to return to Vice City, a fan-favourite setting inspired by Miami, but will expand to include a new virtual city-state called Leonida. This area is said to be inspired by Florida, featuring beaches and other familiar elements, such as Mud Dogs.

Also read: GTA 6 and Switch 2 set to boost game spending despite rising global import tariffs: Report

Counties and Areas Spotted in the Trailer

As shown in the first trailer, some locations players might visit include Kelly County, Vice Dale County, Port Vice City, Vice Beaches, and Vice City Downtown. While Rockstar has not confirmed the full map, early reports suggest Vice City will play a significant role, with many of its iconic locations appearing throughout the game.

Also read: The Pros and Cons of Browser-Based Trading Platforms vs. Desktop Trading Platforms

While there has been speculation regarding the game's launch and possible delays, Rockstar has yet to provide official details on the release schedule for GTA 6, especially for its PC version.