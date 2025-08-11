GTA 6 price could exceed expectations, hints Take-Two Interactive boss

Gamers worldwide are eagerly awaiting Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), but discussions around its potential cost are creating as much buzz as the game itself. After months of speculation, leaks and rumours, Take-Two Interactive’s chief executive has addressed the topic publicly, and his comments suggest the final price may not settle where many expect. The price of GTA 6 remains a mystery, with Take-Two’s CEO suggesting that the value will exceed the cost. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Price (Expected)

For over a year, players have argued whether GTA 6 could launch at a higher-than-usual price, particularly after Nintendo and Microsoft increased the cost of certain first-party titles. These moves have fueled speculation that other major publishers, including Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two, might follow suit.

In an interview with Variety’s Jennifer Maas, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick responded to questions about the possible price point for GTA 6. While he did not confirm a figure, his statements hinted at the company’s pricing approach.

“The announcement will come from Rockstar in due time,” Zelnick said. “Our goal is always to deliver more value than what we charge. We’ve had variable pricing at the company for years.” He explained that the industry often launches games at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, before gradually lowering costs to attract a wider audience.

Zelnick emphasised that Take-Two is focused on ensuring the overall experience justifies the amount players pay. “It’s not just that the game itself is great,” he added, “but also that consumers feel they’ve paid a fair price for it.”

Some have interpreted Zelnick’s remarks as a sign that the rumoured $80 launch price will not happen. However, his words do not confirm this. Instead, the “more value than we charge” principle leaves room for a higher-than-standard release cost if the company believes the game’s value surpasses it.

This means the price could still exceed the current $70 benchmark used for many AAA titles. For instance, if Take-Two values the game at $100, they might price it at $90 and still consider it fair.

The final figure remains uncertain, but Zelnick’s comments suggest GTA 6’s cost will reflect Take-Two’s confidence in its value rather than simply matching industry norms. Gamers now have to await Rockstar’s official announcement to see where the price lands.