GTA 6 still not “content complete”? Rockstar tipped to be still finalising missions

GTA 6, originally slated for a 2025 release, was delayed for the second time, with the new launch date now set for November 19, 2025. Now, another report has emerged that sheds light on what to expect from GTA 6 in its current stage of development. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who has a strong track record of accurate information, recently spoke on the Button Mash podcast and shared something concerning for fans. GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026.(Rockstar Games)

He said that GTA 6 may still not be” content complete.” According to Schreier, the last he heard, the game was not content complete, which means developers are still finishing missions, finalising levels, and deciding what will make it into the final version of the game and what will not. He added that the team is still creating content and hopes they will finish soon so that proper bug testing can begin.

GTA 6: Release Date - Could It Be Pushed Again?

Schreier said that Rockstar is still not 100 per cent confident about GTA 6 launching on November 19. However, he noted that this date feels more realistic than previous release windows announced by the studio. “I don’t think anyone at Rockstar could tell you with 100 per cent certainty that the game will be out in November, but it feels a little more real than the previous release dates,” he said, adding that people feel this one might be more solid.

What do we think about it? Considering there is a lot riding on GTA 6 and it is arguably the biggest video game launch ever, Rockstar would not want to release a bug-ridden game. This is likely why the release has already been pushed multiple times. Had it not been delayed, we would already be playing GTA 6, as it was initially expected to launch in the second half of 2025. It was then pushed to May 2026, and now November 2026 is the current release window.

We personally feel Rockstar will not compromise by releasing an unfinished or buggy game. So, if GTA 6 is not ready by November, we may see yet another delay, which would be disappointing for the many gamers eagerly waiting for its release.

