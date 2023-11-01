GTA VI promises more realistic gameplay than ever before, fans are stunned

As the days roll on, GTA VI enthusiasts find themselves engrossed in a never-ending cycle of speculation and anticipation, fervently awaiting any official word from Rockstar Games, the developer behind the Grand Theft Auto series.

Several Reddit users have expressed their 'wow' over the level of realism in the game

The buzz surrounding the next installment in this beloved franchise has been steadily growing, but the lack of substantial updates has left fans yearning for more.

Since Rockstar Games officially confirmed the development of GTA VI back in 2022, the gaming community has been inundated with a deluge of rumours and theories about what the game might entail. The thirst for details has even led to some fans humorously expressing concerns that they might not live long enough to see the game's release.

The most recent speculation suggested that the first trailer for GTAVI would drop by the end of the month, but with just one more day left in October 2023 at the time of writing, it seems unlikely that this particular rumor will come to fruition.

Fans are growing increasingly frustrated, asking the all-important question, "When is Grand Theft Auto VI coming out?" Unfortunately, no one outside of Rockstar Gand its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, knows for sure. The latest leak, however, has given some fans cause for excitement due to the potential realism it promises.

The most recent rumor surfaced on Reddit, where user Tobbelobben30 claimed to have stumbled upon a patent related to in-game character animations for GTA VI. This Reddit user investigated the LinkedIn profile of Tobias Kleanthous, a former employee of Rockstar Games from 2014 to 2021, who had worked on AI, animation, and gameplay during his tenure.

Tobbelobben30 shed light on the patent, explaining, "Based on this patent, it seems like they're using a clever system. They've built a library of small building blocks for character movements. These blocks can be combined in various ways to create a wide range of animations. For instance, think about a character in the game walking in the rain, feeling tired, or getting injured. Instead of designing separate animations for each of these situations, they use these building blocks to put together the character's movements naturally."

The user continued, "This means GTA VI can have more diverse and lifelike animations. So, when you play GTA VI, you'll see characters moving in ways that match the weather, their energy level, and their injuries. This makes the game feel more immersive. It's like having characters that can adapt to different situations, making the world feel more real and thrilling."

