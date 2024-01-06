close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Hackers can now access your Google account without password

Hackers can now access your Google account without password

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2024 11:06 PM IST

The threat was reportedly first revealed when a hacker posted about the dangerous form of Malware last year in a post on Telegram.

A recent report found that cybercriminals have discovered a way to access people's Google accounts without hacking into their passwords. According to a report titled ‘Compromising Google accounts: Malwares Exploiting Undocumented OAuth2 Functionality for session hijacking’ by the security firm CloudSEK, hackers are using third-party cookies to gain unauthorised access to people’s private data - even after Google's two-factor authentication for users.

cyber crime hacker typing on laptop(Representational image)
cyber crime hacker typing on laptop(Representational image)

The report written by CloudSEK threat intelligence researcher Pavan Karthick M, says the new threat “underscores the complexity and stealth of modern cyber attack.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“This exploit enables continuous access to Google services, even after a user’s password is reset. It highlights the necessity for continuous monitoring of both technical vulnerabilities and human intelligence sources to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats," CloudSEK wrote in a blog post published on December 29, 2023.

The threat was first revealed when a hacker posted about the dangerous form of Malware last year in a post on Telegram, reported The Independent. Reportedly, the hacker mentioned the way they can access people's data through cookies used by websites.

Meanwhile, the Google Chrome web browser is currently cracking down on third-party cookies. “We routinely upgrade our defences against such techniques and to secure users who fall victim to malware. In this instance, Google has taken action to secure any compromised accounts detected. Users should continually take steps to remove any malware from their computer, and we recommend turning on Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome to protect against phishing and malware downloads,” Google said as quoted by The Independent.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out