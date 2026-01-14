Haier launches H5E series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs ahead of Flipkart sale: Price, features and more

Haier Appliances India has expanded its television lineup with the launch of the H5E Series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs. The new models go on sale from January 14 through Flipkart, coinciding with the platform’s Republic Day Sale. With this launch, Haier aims to target buyers looking for 4K televisions with smart features at different screen sizes. Haier has introduced its H5E Series 4K Google TVs in India, starting at ₹25,990. (Haier )

Haier H5E Series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs: Size Options and Price in India The Haier H5E Series includes four display options to suit varied room sizes. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 25,990, while the 50-inch version costs Rs. 32,990. Haier has set the price of the 55-inch model at Rs. 38,990, and the largest 65-inch variant at Rs. 57,990. All versions share the same core features, with differences limited to screen size.

Also read: Google Pixel 10a may launch sooner than expected: Check expected features, price and more

On the display front, every H5E model offers 4K Ultra HD resolution along with HDR10 support. Haier has adopted a bezel-less screen design across the range, which helps maximise the visible screen area. The company has also added MEMC motion handling to manage fast-moving scenes, such as live sports or action sequences. Users can choose whether to enable this feature based on viewing preference.

Haier claims a 178-degree viewing angle for the H5E Series, which aims to keep colours and brightness consistent when watching the screen from different positions in a room. This can be useful for group viewing where not everyone sits directly in front of the TV.

Also read: Apple overtakes Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone brand in 2025: Report