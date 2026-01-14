Edit Profile
    Haier launches H5E series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs ahead of Flipkart sale: Price, features and more

    Haier has launched new 43-inch to 65-inch 4K Google TVs in India, offering HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, MEMC motion handling, and smart connectivity.

    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 4:01 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Haier Appliances India has expanded its television lineup with the launch of the H5E Series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs. The new models go on sale from January 14 through Flipkart, coinciding with the platform’s Republic Day Sale. With this launch, Haier aims to target buyers looking for 4K televisions with smart features at different screen sizes.

    Haier has introduced its H5E Series 4K Google TVs in India, starting at ₹25,990. (Haier )
    Haier H5E Series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs: Size Options and Price in India

    The Haier H5E Series includes four display options to suit varied room sizes. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 25,990, while the 50-inch version costs Rs. 32,990. Haier has set the price of the 55-inch model at Rs. 38,990, and the largest 65-inch variant at Rs. 57,990. All versions share the same core features, with differences limited to screen size.

    Also read: Google Pixel 10a may launch sooner than expected: Check expected features, price and more

    On the display front, every H5E model offers 4K Ultra HD resolution along with HDR10 support. Haier has adopted a bezel-less screen design across the range, which helps maximise the visible screen area. The company has also added MEMC motion handling to manage fast-moving scenes, such as live sports or action sequences. Users can choose whether to enable this feature based on viewing preference.

    Haier claims a 178-degree viewing angle for the H5E Series, which aims to keep colours and brightness consistent when watching the screen from different positions in a room. This can be useful for group viewing where not everyone sits directly in front of the TV.

    Also read: Apple overtakes Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone brand in 2025: Report

    The Haier H5E Series runs on the Google TV platform, which gives users access to popular streaming apps, voice search, and personalised content suggestions through their Google account. Built-in Google Assistant support allows basic voice commands using the remote.

    For audio, Haier has equipped the TVs with 20W down-firing stereo speakers. The system supports Dolby Audio and surround sound processing. Users also get multiple sound modes and an in-built equaliser to adjust audio output for movies, sports, or general viewing.

    Also read: These 5 smart home gadgets will change how your smart home

    In terms of connectivity, the H5E Series supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. Physical ports include four HDMI inputs and two USB ports, allowing users to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, set-top boxes, and external storage devices without frequent cable changes.

    News/Technology/Haier Launches H5E Series 4K Ultra HD Google TVs Ahead Of Flipkart Sale: Price, Features And More
