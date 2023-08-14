Har Ghar Tiranga 2023: Where to upload selfies with tricolour and how
This second edition of the campaign follows last year's immensely successful maiden edition.
After an immensely successful debut last year, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is back ahead of the 77th Independence Day. To be held over three days, it once again began on August 13 and will go on till August 15, when India will complete 76 years as an independent nation.
Like in the previous edition, citizens can mark their participation in the movement by displaying the Tiranga (tricolour) at their homes, and taking selfies with the national flag.
Where to upload selfie with the national flag?
As mentioned by prime minister Narendra Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter), people can upload their selfies with the national flag on the web portal harghartiranga.com.
How to upload selfie with the national flag?
(1.) Go to harghartiranga.com
(2.) Click on ‘UPLOAD SELFIE WITH FLAG’
(3.) Next, enter your name and upload the image by tapping the ‘Browse Files’ button.
(4.) Give permission to the portal to use your name and photo on the platform.
(5.) Finally, click on ‘Submit.’
Look for your selfie
Tap ‘Selfies’ on the top right, followed by entering your name. If it does not show, you can see it from 8am onwards starting August 16.
Till now, more than 60 million (6 crore) selfies have been uploaded on the portal. The campaign is run by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.
