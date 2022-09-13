Harvard Fellow slams Zuckerberg, says Meta CEO's ‘poor leadership skills…’

A senior Harvard Business School fellow has launched a scathing attack on Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg, saying his poor leadership skills are dragging the tech giant towards failure.



Bill George, who has served as a CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, told CNBC that Zuckerberg's shortcomings continue to derail Meta. Alleging people are turning away from the company, he said that Facebook is not going to do well as long as he is in the social media giant.



George has compiled his findings on leadership failures into a new book titled ‘True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition’, said bosses who lose sight of their deeply held beliefs, values and purpose as a leader are doomed to fell. In another jibe at Zuckerberg, George said he saw striking similarities to him. Zuckerberg and the social media platforms did not respond to the website's request for a comment.



George said his book focuses on five different types of bad bosses, and Zuckerberg falls into three of those five categories. The Harvard fellow said the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur is rationaliser who blames others and he is a loner who doesn't accept advice. George has also claimed that the Meta CEO is a glory seeker who prioritises profits, the CNBC report stated.



On July 28, Meta reported its first revenue decline in the history, due to a drop in ad spending as the economy faltered, AP reported. Zuckerberg had said Meta is slowing its pace of investments and plans to “steadily reduce” employee growth after a hiring blitz earlier this year.

In February, the company's shares had dropped more than 23 per cent to $246, lopping off more than $200 million of the company's overall value.

