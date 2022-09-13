Home / Technology / Harvard Fellow slams Zuckerberg, says Meta CEO's ‘poor leadership skills…’

Harvard Fellow slams Zuckerberg, says Meta CEO's ‘poor leadership skills…’

technology
Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:47 PM IST

Bill George, who has served as a CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, told CNBC that Zuckerberg's shortcomings continue to derail Meta.

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg.&nbsp;(AFP)
Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (AFP)
ByAryan Prakash

A senior Harvard Business School fellow has launched a scathing attack on Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg, saying his poor leadership skills are dragging the tech giant towards failure.

Bill George, who has served as a CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, told CNBC that Zuckerberg's shortcomings continue to derail Meta. Alleging people are turning away from the company, he said that Facebook is not going to do well as long as he is in the social media giant.

George has compiled his findings on leadership failures into a new book titled ‘True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition’, said bosses who lose sight of their deeply held beliefs, values and purpose as a leader are doomed to fell. In another jibe at Zuckerberg, George said he saw striking similarities to him. Zuckerberg and the social media platforms did not respond to the website's request for a comment.

George said his book focuses on five different types of bad bosses, and Zuckerberg falls into three of those five categories. The Harvard fellow said the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur is rationaliser who blames others and he is a loner who doesn't accept advice. George has also claimed that the Meta CEO is a glory seeker who prioritises profits, the CNBC report stated.

On July 28, Meta reported its first revenue decline in the history, due to a drop in ad spending as the economy faltered, AP reported. Zuckerberg had said Meta is slowing its pace of investments and plans to “steadily reduce” employee growth after a hiring blitz earlier this year.

In February, the company's shares had dropped more than 23 per cent to $246, lopping off more than $200 million of the company's overall value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
mark zuckerberg facebook social media + 1 more
mark zuckerberg facebook social media

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out