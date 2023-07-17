Home / Technology / Has Mark Zuckerberg 'given up' on Threads? Elon Musk thinks Meta CEO ‘doesn’t seem to care'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 11:29 AM IST

According to a screenshot shared by a Twitter user, Zuckerberg hasn't used Threads for six days now. The Twitter-like app is a creation of Meta Platforms.

In a fresh development in the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg ‘rivalry,’ the former has suggested that his fellow billionaire does not care about Threads, the biggest challenger to Twitter in years, and a creation of the Zuckerberg-helmed Meta Platforms.

Tech titans Zuckerberg and Musk are engaged in a fierce business rivalry that has even spilt over into a playground spat. (AFP)

“He doesn't seem to care about his new product,” tweeted Musk in response to a Twitter user's post, which had a screenshot of Zuckerberg's Threads profile; the screenshot showed that the Meta CEO made his previous post from the platform as many as six days ago.

Musk was responding to this post from a Twitter user.

“It has now been 6 days since the CEO of that other app has made a post. Did he give up on it already?” the user tweeted.

Launched on July 5, Threads, however, is the fastest social media app to cross the milestone of 100 million users, surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT. Created by Meta's Instagram team, it reached the mark within five days of launch.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Musk, the world's richest person who acquired Twitter in October last year, has not held back from directing jibes at Threads. In fact, Zuckerberg himself has not exactly been shy of poking the South African-born entrepreneur; hours after Threads was rolled out, he returned to Twitter for the first time in almost 11 years, and posted, without any caption, the famous ‘Spider Man face-off’ meme, which was seen by many as jab at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Also, the duo may even end up facing each other in a ‘cage fight.’

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

