close_game
close_game
News / Technology / ‘Have to be uncomfortable as AI tool builder’, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

‘Have to be uncomfortable as AI tool builder’, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 04:38 PM IST

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said soon the users might be able to ask AI about the most important emails they received in the day, and let AI summarise for them.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has said that the ChatGPT maker's next model will be able to do lot more than what the existing ones can, adding that artificial intelligence is evolving much more rapidly than the previous technologies.

In an interview to Axios at Davos, Altman, who was ousted from OpenAI last November before being quickly reinstated, said the evolution and proliferation of the company's technology will require uncomfortable decisions.

According to Altman, the AI products will have to allow a lot of individual customisation that will make a lot of people uncomfortable. He reasoned that AI will provide different answers for varied users on the basis of their values preferences and possibly the country they live in.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.(Bloomberg)
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.(Bloomberg)

“If the country said, you know, all gay people should be killed on sight, then no ...that is well out of bounds. But there are probably other things that I don't personally agree with, but a different culture might. ... We have to be somewhat uncomfortable as a tool builder with some of the uses of our tools,” Altman said in this interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

According to Altman, soon the users might be able to ask AI about the most important emails they received in the day, and let AI summarise for them.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Altman also stated that the AI advances will help in accelerating the rate of scientific discovery. However, the OpenAI CEO does not expect it to happen this year itself. But according to him, it will be a big deal whenever it happens.

Altman, who said his top priority is to launch the new AI model, likely to be the GPT-5, said he is nervous about AI's impact on elections around the world this year. Around 50 countries including India will elect their next government this year.
OpenAI said it will stop people from using its technology to create chatbots that not only impersonate real candidates or governments but also misrepresent how voting works or discourage people from voting.

When asked about OpenAI partnering with the US Defence Department, Altman said the decisions is due to the desire of supporting Washington DC but he conceded that there will be a lot of things to start slowly on.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest TechnologySamsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On