Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO; ‘I love this company’, he says

ChatGPT creator OpenAI on Wednesday announced the return to company of ousted CEO Sam Altman, bringing to an end a crisis that began with this unceremonious termination by the board of directors, on November 17. Sam Altman

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this,” the San Francisco-based AI research firm wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

(This is a breaking development. Please check again for details)

