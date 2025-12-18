Haven’t bought Call of Duty Black Ops 7 yet? Try it free with 20+ maps - Here’s how

Players who have not yet decided whether to buy Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 now have a window to test the game without paying a penny. Activision has announced a limited free trial, giving players access to several parts of the game and time to understand how it plays and what it offers before deciding whether to purchase it. Activision has introduced a free trial of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, allowing players to explore different modes and maps.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7: What the Free Trial Includes

The free trial unlocks key multiplayer and cooperative features. Players can enter multiple multiplayer modes and play on more than 20 maps during the trial period. Among these is Nuketown 2025, a revised version of the long-running map that includes layout changes and system updates when compared to earlier editions. The trial also includes Zombies mode, where players can join others online to complete rounds and missions. One of the available missions is “Ashes of the Damned,” which introduces players to the structure of the cooperative experience in this release.

Also read: Why your next Vivo, Realme, Samsung and other brands' smartphone may cost more than it did at launch

Alongside the standard modes, the trial period overlaps with the ongoing CODMAS in-game event. During this time, players can access the Sleighjacked map and take part in the Holiday Havoc playlist. These additions rotate different modes and rule sets, offering variation during the trial window. Progress earned during the free trial carries forward if players later choose to buy the full game.

Trial Dates and How to Access

Activision has confirmed that the free trial runs from December 16 to December 22, 2025. Players can download the trial version on platforms where Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is available. Once the trial ends, access to the unlocked modes and maps will close unless the full version of the game is purchased.

Also read: Sending New Year 2026 wishes on WhatsApp? Here’s what’s new for users

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 takes place in the early 1990s, near the end of the Cold War period. The campaign follows covert operations influenced by shifting global events and intelligence conflicts. Multiplayer focuses on competitive matches across varied maps, while Zombies continues as a round-based cooperative mode that challenges teams to survive against waves of enemies using shared resources.

Also read: Google launches CC AI agent to manage your emails: Here’s how it works

After December 22, players who want to continue playing multiplayer or Zombies will need to buy the complete game. Activision has stated that the title will receive ongoing seasonal updates after launch. The publisher has also said that future content plans will consider player activity and feedback gathered during events such as this free trial.