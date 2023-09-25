High power blow-dryers for efficient styling: Top picks for September 2023

Welcome to our guide on achieving Effortless Hair Styling with the top blow dryers of the year. If you've ever dreamed of salon-quality hair without the hassle, you're in the right place. In this blog, we'll unveil the secrets to achieving that flawless, perfectly styled hair you've always desired. Whether you want to tame frizz, add volume, or simply speed up your morning routine, the right blow-dryer can make all the difference. We've scoured the market to bring you the best of the best, so you can say goodbye to bad hair days. Let's dive into the world of effortless hairstyling! Pick from the best blow-dryer for styling your hair in various ways.

1. Vega Hair Dryer for Women With Cool Shot Button & 3 Heat Settings, 2100W Blow Dryer, (VHDH-25)

The Vega Hair Dryer for Women (VHDH-25) is a powerful and versatile hairstyling tool. With a 2100W motor, it offers efficient drying and styling. This blow-dryer features three heat settings to suit various hair types and a cool shot button for locking in your desired style. Say goodbye to frizz and hello to salon-quality results with this sleek and functional hair dryer.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Imported By Vega Industries Pvt Ltd

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 27 x 19 x 8.99 cm; 505 Grams

Item Weight: 505 g

Wattage: 2100

Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Powerful 2100-Watt Motor May be heavier compared to some models Cool Shot Button for Styling Limited advanced features Three Heat Settings for Versatility May have a relatively basic design

2. Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer; 3 Heat (Hot/Cool/Warm) Settings including Cool Shot button; Heat Balance Technology (Turquoise)

The Havells HD3151 Foldable Hair Dryer is a compact yet powerful styling tool. With 1200 Watts of drying power and three heat settings (Hot, Cool, Warm), it caters to all your styling needs. The cool shot button helps set your hairstyle in place. Featuring Heat Balance Technology for uniform heating, this turquoise blow-dryer for hairstyling ensures efficient and damage-free hair drying, making it a must-have addition to your grooming routine.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Havells

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 18.3 x 7.7 x 25.2 cm; 335 Grams

Included Components: Hair dryer, Nozzle, Instruction manual

Item Weight: 335 g

Pros Cons Foldable design for portability Lower wattage (1200 Watts) Three heat settings for versatile use May not be suitable for very thick hair Heat Balance Technology for safety Limited colour options (only turquoise)

3. AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, Concentrator, Diffuser, Comb, Hot and Cold Air, 2 Speed 3 Temperature Settings with Cool Shot For both Men and Women, Black

The AGARO HD-1120 Professional Hair Dryer is a high-performance grooming tool for both men and women. Powered by a robust 2000 Watts AC motor, it delivers swift drying and styling results. This versatile blow-dryer for voluminous hair includes a concentrator, diffuser, and comb attachments, offering precision in styling. With two speed and three temperature settings, as well as a cool shot feature, it ensures versatile and effective hair care. Available in a sleek black design, it's a perfect addition to your grooming routine.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Universal Corporation Ltd

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 25.4 x 10 x 27.7 cm; 1.02 Kilograms

Color: Black

Power Source: Cord Electric

Item Weight: 1 kg 20 g

Pros Cons Powerful 2000-Watt AC Motor May be relatively heavy for some users Versatile attachments included Limited colour options (only black) Multiple speed and heat settings Price may be higher compared to basic models

4. Philips Foldable Hair Dryer BHD308/30 |1600W | Powerful blow-drying at a lower temperature for everyday use Thermoprotect

The Philips Foldable Hair Dryer BHD308/30 offers efficient and gentle everyday hair drying. With a power output of 1600 Watts, it delivers powerful performance while maintaining a lower drying temperature to prevent heat damage. The Thermoprotect feature ensures safe and consistent results. Its compact, foldable design makes it travel-friendly, making it a reliable companion for your daily hair care routine.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Philips

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 9 x 30.5 x 21.5 cm; 280 Grams

Wattage: 1600 Watt

Item Weight: 280 g

Pros Cons Powerful 1600-Watt Motor Lower wattage compared to some models Thermoprotect feature for safe use May not have advanced styling options Foldable design for portability Limited colour options (not specified)

5. UNIVERSAL BRAND Men's and Women's 1800W Professional Hot and Cold Hair Dryers with 2 Switch speed setting And Thin Styling Nozzle, Diffuser, Blow Dryer (Multicolor)

The UNIVERSAL BRAND 1800W Professional Hot and Cold Hair Dryer is a versatile grooming tool suitable for both men and women. It offers two-speed settings for customized drying and styling. This blow-dryer for smooth hair comes with a thin styling nozzle, a diffuser attachment, and a vibrant multicolour design. With powerful hot and cool air options, it provides salon-quality results and versatility for various hair types and styles.

Product Specifications:

Country of Origin: China

Package Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 5 cm; 450 Grams

Item Weight: 450 g

Color:Black

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Pros Cons Powerful 1800-Watt Motor Limited information on brand reputation Hot and cold air options Multicolor design may not suit all tastes Includes a thin styling nozzle May lack advanced features and settings

6. New NHP 8100 Silky Shine 1200 Watts Hot and Cold Foldable Hair Dryer- Black

The New NHP 8100 Silky Shine Hair Dryer in sleek black offers convenience and style. With a power output of 1200 Watts, it provides efficient drying and styling. This blow-dryer with cool setting features both hot and cold air settings to cater to different styling needs. Additionally, its foldable design makes it portable and easy to store, making it a practical choice for on-the-go hair care with a touch of elegance.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: NEW MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIES LTD, HONG KONG

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 3.5 x 11 x 13 cm; 250 Grams

Item Weight: 250 g

Net Quantity: 1 count

Included Components: MAIN UNIT, MANUAL.

Pros Cons Compact and Foldable Design Lower wattage (1200 Watts) Offers Hot and Cold Air Options May lack advanced features Stylish Black Finish Limited colour options (only black)

7. Morphy Richards Idazzle Hd121Dc 1200W Hair Dryer|1200 Watt|Aqua Blue & Black

The Morphy Richards Idazzle HD121DC Hair Dryer is a stylish and efficient grooming tool. With a powerful 1200 Watt motor, it offers quick drying and styling. The blow-dryer for quick drying sports an attractive aqua blue and black design. It includes multiple speed and heat settings, providing versatility for various hair types and styles. Enjoy hassle-free hair care with this functional and aesthetically pleasing blow-dryer.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Imported by: M/S. Bajaj Electricals Limited

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 77 x 205 x 290 cm; 390 Grams

Item Weight: 390 g

Net Quantity: 1 count

Included Components: Hair Dryer 1N, Concentrator attachment 1N, Instruction manual 1N, Warranty card 1N

Pros Cons Stylish Aqua Blue & Black Design Lower wattage (1200 Watts) Adequate 1200-Watt Power May not have advanced features Suitable for Everyday Use Limited colour options (aqua blue & black)

8. Professional 1000 Watts Dryer NV-1290 Hair Dryer With 2 Speed Control Setting For Men/Women, Electric Foldable Hair Dryer Air Concentrator (Blue/Pink)

The Professional 1000 Watts Dryer NV-1290 Hair Dryer is a versatile grooming tool for both men and women. With a compact and foldable design, it's perfect for travel. This hair blowdryer features 2-speed control settings and comes with an air concentrator for precise styling. Available in vibrant blue or pink, it combines convenience and performance, making it an ideal choice for everyday hair care needs.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Shri Nangli Traders

Country of Origin: India

Product Dimensions: 20 x 5 x 8 cm; 50 Grams

Item Weight: 50 g

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Included Components: Concentrator

Pros Cons Foldable design for portability Lower wattage (1000 Watts) Two-speed control for versatility May lack advanced features Comes with an air concentrator Limited colour options (blue & pink)

9. Beurer Professional Foldable 1600 Watts Hair Dryer With 2 Ultra Heat & Speed Settings, Pink Limited Edition (3 Years Warranty By Beurer)

The Beurer Professional Foldable 1600 Watts Hair Dryer in a charming Pink Limited Edition offers style and performance. With two ultra heat and speed settings, it provides versatile hairstyling options. This blowdryer is foldable for easy storage and comes with a generous 3-year warranty from Beurer, ensuring long-lasting reliability and peace of mind for your hair care needs.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Beurer GmbH, Solinger Str. 218, 89077 Ulm, Germany

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 20.3 x 9.2 x 24.4 cm; 580 Grams

Item Weight: 580 g

Included Components: Hair Dryer

Pros Cons Foldable design for portability Moderate wattage (1600 Watts) Two ultra heat and speed settings Limited colour options (pink only) Generous 3-year warranty by Beurer May lack advanced features

10. Remington Power Dry 2000 Hair Dryer D3010

The Remington Power Dry 2000 Hair Dryer D3010 is a high-performance grooming tool. With its powerful 2000-Watt motor, it delivers fast and efficient hair drying. This hair blowdryer features multiple heat and speed settings for customized styling and a cool shot button to set your hairstyle in place. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable use, making it a practical choice for everyday hair care.

Product Specifications:

Manufacturer: Remington

Country of Origin: China

Product Dimensions: 30 x 23.9 x 11.8 cm; 690 Grams

Item Weight: 690 g

Wattage: 2000W

Power Source: Hanging Loop

Pros Cons Powerful 2000-Watt Motor May be relatively loud Multiple Heat & Speed Settings Bulky for travel Cool Shot Button for Styling Limited advanced features

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vega Hair Dryer (VHDH-25) 2100W powerful motor Cool shot button 3 heat settings Havells HD3151 Foldable design 3 heat settings including cool shot Heat Balance AGARO HD-1120 2000W AC motor Concentrator, diffuser, comb attachments 2-speed, 3-temperature settings Philips BHD308/30 1600W powerful motor Thermoprotect for safety Foldable design UNIVERSAL BRAND 1800W powerful motor Hot and cold air options Thin styling nozzle included New NHP 8100 1200W power Hot and cold air options Foldable design for portability Morphy Richards HD121DC Aqua blue & black design 1200W power Suitable for everyday use Professional 1000 Watts NV-1290 Foldable design Two-speed control Air concentrator included Beurer Professional 1600W power Two ultra heat & speed settings 3-year warranty by Beurer Remington D3010 2000W powerful motor Multiple heat and speed settings Cool shot button

Best overall product

The Philips Foldable Hair Dryer BHD308/30 stands out as the best overall product in the realm of hair care appliances for several compelling reasons. Firstly, its 1600W power provides powerful blow-drying capabilities, ensuring quick and efficient results. What truly sets it apart is the Thermoprotect feature, which allows for effective drying at a lower temperature. This is crucial for everyday use as it prevents hair from excessive heat damage, keeping it healthier and more manageable over time.

The foldable design enhances its portability, making it an excellent choice for travellers or individuals with limited storage space. Additionally, Philips, a trusted brand in the world of electronics, brings reliability and durability to the table, ensuring long-term performance. Moreover, this hair blow-dryer is versatile, catering to various hair types and styles. It strikes a perfect balance between power, protection, and convenience, making it the go-to choice for those seeking an everyday hair drying solution that prioritizes both hair health and performance.

Best value for money

At a price of ₹1099, The Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Blow dryer for salon-like results is undeniably the best value for money option in the world of hair care appliances. It combines a range of features that make it a standout choice for budget-conscious consumers. Firstly, its 1200 Watts motor provides ample power for effective and quick drying, ensuring you don't spend excessive time on your hair routine. The inclusion of three heat settings (Hot, Cool, Warm) and a Cool Shot button offers versatile styling options, suitable for various hair types and preferences. One of its standout features is the Heat Balance Technology, which distributes heat evenly to prevent hair damage, making it a safe choice for everyday use. The foldable design adds to its portability, perfect for travellers or those with limited storage space. Moreover, Havells is a reputable brand known for quality and durability, ensuring a long lifespan for the product. In essence, the Havells HD3151 strikes an excellent balance between affordability, performance, and hair protection, making it an unbeatable value for your money.

How to find the best blow-dryer under 1500?

Finding the best blow-dryer under 1500 rupees requires careful consideration. Begin by researching reputable brands known for hair appliances. Look for features like adjustable heat and speed settings, as they offer versatility for different hair types. Consider wattage; a higher wattage dryer tends to be more powerful. Check for additional features like cool shot buttons, concentrator nozzles, and Blow dryer with diffuser attachment for specific styling needs. Read user reviews to gauge performance and durability. Don't forget to factor in warranty and customer service for peace of mind. Ultimately, the best Blow dryer for frizzy hair under 1500 should align with your hair type, styling preferences, and budget while delivering reliable performance.