Hogwarts Legacy player creates adorable room for House-Elf Deek in Room of Requirement

One Hogwarts Legacy player has gone above and beyond to show appreciation for the beloved house-elf Deek by creating a cozy and adorable room for him in their Room of Requirement. The player used the furniture they unlocked by exploring the magical school to design the perfect space for Deek, complete with a game table, desk, couch, and even a Christmas tree.

The Reddit user ExtravagantBear shared a screenshot of their player housing, which has garnered over 300 upvotes from the community. While Deek doesn't appear to be using the room in the screenshot, he often moves around the Room of Requirement, and the player plans to create a space for him in the Vivarium as well.

As players progress through the Hogwarts Legacy campaign, they can unlock chests and furniture to customize their own Room of Requirement. This has led to some players creating unique and creative spaces, including spaces for their favorite characters.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, developed by Avalanche and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming on April 4, and a Nintendo Switch version launching on July 25.

