Hogwarts Legacy reveals hidden door next to headmaster's office

Aspiring wizards and witches are in for a treat as the highly-anticipated video game, Hogwarts Legacy, reveals a secret door that players may have missed during their adventure in the wizarding world. The game has quickly become a sensation among gamers worldwide, and players are always on the lookout for hidden gems that may reveal themselves within the game's vast world.

The door next to the Headmaster's Office has been puzzling players since the game's release. Cast all the Alohomora spells you want, but this door remains shut. Some players have already given up on the idea of unlocking this particular door, but fear not, for we have the solution.

To find the door next to the Headmaster's Office, players must first locate the Trophy Room above The Grand Staircase. From there, they will have to follow a path leading to a spiraling staircase, which will eventually take them to a door with an intricate lock that cannot be opened with Alohomora. This is where players will need the Key of Admittance.

To obtain the Key of Admittance, players must first complete Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial and then fly their broom to the Headmaster's Office. Upon arriving, players will encounter a Level 3 Lock, which can only be broken by obtaining the most powerful version of Alohomora. Players must complete The Caretaker's Lunar Lament and locate 22 Demiguise statues hidden around the world to obtain this powerful spell.

Once the door has been unlocked, players can climb the stairs behind it and discover a room that contains the Quill of Acceptance, the Book of Admittance Field Guide Page, a chest containing the Botanical - Bronze Leaf wand handle, and another chest containing the Cabinets decorative item.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions set to release on April 4. The game is also set to be released on Nintendo Switch on July 25.