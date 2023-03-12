Silencio! Hogwarts Legacy update puts a muzzle on annoying NPC Ignatia Wildsmith

Hogwarts Legacy players are rejoicing over the latest update, which has finally made a significant change to the game. According to Avalanche Software, the patch has silenced one of the most annoying and repetitive characters in the game - Ignatia Wildsmith.

In a statement, Community Manager Chandler Wood revealed that the update has reduced the frequency of Wildsmith's lines, much to the relief of players. The NPC character is known for constantly reminding players that she invented floo powder, a statement that has become a source of frustration for many players.

Fans have taken to social media and forums like Reddit to express their annoyance with Wildsmith's repetitive lines. However, the recent update has brought a much-needed change to the game, and players are now able to enjoy the game without being interrupted by her annoying comments.

While some players are still hoping for a complete mute option for Wildsmith, the current update is seen as a step in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether Avalanche Software will consider adding more features like this in future updates or DLCs for the game.

Also read | | Wands vs Swords: Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring battle for open world supremacy

For now, Hogwarts Legacy players can finally enjoy the game without being annoyed by Ignatia Wildsmith's repetitive lines. The recent update is certainly a welcome change for players who have been complaining about the character since the game's release.