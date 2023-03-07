Holi 2023: How to recover your wet smartphone after bash

Holi is a colourful festival in which people celebrate dousing one another in wet colours. However, when participating in Holi, one should be cautious with their smartphone because even a minor lapse can ruin the festive atmosphere.

A surprise celebration, on the other hand, is a key component of the event, where your friends ambush you. In such a case, your smartphone is very likely to be damaged by water. So while you take precautions, read a step-by-step procedure to recover your phone if it gets wet.

How to fix a wet phone

1. If your smartphone has been damaged by water, you should immediately turn it off. The longer the device is turned on, the less likely it is to survive. If the phone has removable battery, detach it from the device.

2. Avoid shaking the smartphone when trying to dry it off. This could result in water coming into contact with the internal parts, further damaging them. Similarly, using a hairdryer is not advised because the intense heat in a small region could push water inside the phone and harm other internal components.

3. Now properly dab the water off the phone's surface. It's crucial to let the phone remain inactive for the remainder of the day so that the water can dry naturally. You can put the phone inside a sack of rice for at least six hours to expedite the drying process. The phone's moisture will be absorbed by the rice, allowing it to dry out more rapidly.

4. You should avoid charging the phone while it's still wet. It is recommended to remove the SIM card and tray from the phone.

5. It's essential to remember that this is no guaranteed way to repair water-damaged smartphones as solution is based on the extent of damage, and it might be necessary to seek expert repair.

