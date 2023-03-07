Holi 2023: Why do people choose to wear white clothes on the occasion of Rangowali Holi

Holi is the festival of joy and colours. This year, it falls on March 8, Wednesday. It is the time when friends and families come together to celebrate and rejoice by playing with colours or Gulal, water balloons and water guns, and flowers. During Holi, people also decorate their homes, prepare delicious savoury dishes, sweets and drinks like Gujiya, Thandai, Malpua, Dahi Bhalla and more, exchange gifts, and visit near and dear ones. However, one of the most common practices in every home is the tradition of wearing white clothes to play Rangowali Holi. If you have ever wondered why people choose this colour on the occasion of Holi, we have answers for you.

There are several reasons why people wear white clothes on Holi. One is the various colours used to play Holi - including green, red, yellow, pink, orange, violet, blue and more - stand out on white clothes. Additionally, the advent of the summer season begins around Holi. Thus, wearing white clothes reduces the chances of a person feeling too hot. Additionally, white clothes are a comfortable choice during hotter weather.

White is a symbol of truth and peace. Hindus believe that Holi and Holika Dahan are the celebrations of the victory of good over evil and brotherhood. The story of demon king Hiranyakashipu, his son Prahlada, sister Holika, and Lord Vishnu's avatar Narasimha are related to Holi. Indian mythology says that Hiranyakashipu, blessed with the boon that no man or animal could kill him -forced people to worship him. However, when Prahlad - a devotee of Lord Vishnu, refused - he asked Holika to kill him. Holika, with Prahlad on her lap, sat on fire while wearing the cloth that protected her from fire. Prahlad prayed to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar saved him and killed Hiranyakashipu. Thus, wearing white signifies these sentiments of purity, goodness, peace and harmony. People celebrate the day by forgetting all the bad memories and embracing the good in people.