Home / Technology / Got an old smartphone? This is how you can repurpose it

Got an old smartphone? This is how you can repurpose it

technology
Published on Feb 13, 2023 05:27 PM IST

You can exchange your old phone to reduce e-waste. However, if the phone is in good working order, there are numerous creative uses for it. Here is a solution for you.

Why not repurpose an old phone or tablet instead of spending thousands on a digital photo frame?(Photo by Taru Goyal on Unsplash/ Representative Image)
Why not repurpose an old phone or tablet instead of spending thousands on a digital photo frame?(Photo by Taru Goyal on Unsplash/ Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk

Because of the rapid advancement of technology, the useful life of smartphones has been drastically reduced. Users decide to upgrade their phones just in a few months or a year. In this case, the question of what to do with the old smartphone is crucial.

You can exchange your old phone to reduce e-waste. However, if the phone is in good working order, there are numerous creative uses for it. (ALSO READ: OnePlus 11 5G sale to open tomorrow: All you need to know)

An old phone or tablet screen that isn't cracked or scratched can be transformed into a stunning digital photo frame with constantly changing images. Why not repurpose an old phone or tablet instead of spending thousands on a digital photo frame?

How to convert smartphone into digital photo frame?

Using a variety of available mobile apps, you can convert old devices into digital photo frames. Users can choose which photos to display on the screen, and these apps are simple to set up. An old device can be converted into a digital photo frame on both the Android and iOS platforms using these apps. (ALSO READ: Opera to test ChatGPT-powered ‘Shorten’ button for Mini browser: All you need to know)

If you want to turn an old phone into a digital photo frame, you can download the Liveframe iOS app or the Fotoo- Photo frame slideshow Android app. Then follow the steps outlined below.

1. Grant the application's basic permissions when it asks for them after you launch it.

2. You will be prompted to select the photographs you want to display in the front-screen slideshow frame.

3. In addition to images saved locally on the device, you can sync photos stored in the cloud.

4. Your digital photo frame will be ready as soon as you enable settings such as background music or power saving mode.

It would be preferable if you connected this digital photo frame to the power outlet using a charger. This eliminates the inconvenience of having to charge it repeatedly and allows you to mount this picture frame in your preferred location. Its photographs will change automatically, and in addition to the widget, a portion of the screen will display information such as the date and time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
smartphone taker for recycled goods
smartphone taker for recycled goods

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out