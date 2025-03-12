Holi 2025 photography tips: How to maximise the potential of your iPhone for best photos, videos

Holi 2025 is almost here, and as the festival approaches, many of you will be celebrating with friends and family. Now, while we all celebrate the festival differently, one constant will be capturing your precious memories. In this case, many will rely on their iPhones to do so. However, it’s important to maximise your phone’s potential to get the best possible results. Use iPhone's Portrait mode to get a shallow depth of field.(Unsplash)

This includes using new features you may not be aware of and making the most of existing ones. Here, we’ll share some of the best photography and videography tips and tricks you can use with your iPhone. While we are including features from the latest iPhone 16 Pro, some of these tips are not limited to just the iPhone 16 series.

Tip 1: Use 4K 120 FPS Video

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max come with an exclusive 4K 120 FPS slow-motion video feature. This allows you to capture slow-motion footage while retaining high-quality resolution, giving you the best of both worlds. Imagine filming a splash of gulaal at 120 FPS and converting it to slow motion, it creates a dramatic and visually stunning effect.

If you don’t have an iPhone 16 Pro, don’t worry. Many older iPhones can still capture slow-motion video at up to 240 FPS. Slow motion is always fun, and even more so during Holi, the festival of colours.

Tip 2: Capture Images in Portrait Mode and Use Cinematic Mode for Videos

What sets a professional-looking image apart from an ordinary one? Often, it’s the depth of field. Many associate professionalism with a shallow depth of field, which is where Portrait mode comes in. It blurs the background, separating the subject and making it stand out.

Try capturing images at 5x or even 2x on the iPhone 16 series to create a look reminiscent of SLR and mirrorless cameras. Similarly, for videos, Cinematic mode generates background blur, mimicking professional cameras with fast lenses. Further, Apple also allows you to fine-tune the blur after shooting, providing additional creative control.

Tip 3: Shoot in RAW

While shooting in ProRAW is limited to Pro iPhones, it is an invaluable feature if you have access to it. All Pro iPhones since the iPhone 12 have had the ability to shoot in ProRAW. This captures more image data, retaining details that allow for greater flexibility in post-production using apps like Adobe Lightroom.

Professional photographers often shoot in RAW and adjust the final look in post-production. This is particularly useful during Holi, as you can experiment with colours and create your own unique style.

Tip 4: Use Log Video for Professional-Grade Footage

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models allow you to capture ProRes Log video. While this feature is more suited for professionals, those who know how to use it can achieve stunning results. You can even attach an external SSD to your iPhone and record in 4K 60 FPS or 4K 120 FPS ProRes Log.

Log video footage can be imported into professional editing software like DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro, where you can colour grade it to your preference. While Log isn’t exactly RAW, it captures a significant amount of data, making it easier to fine-tune in post-production. If you plan to work professionally with your iPhone footage this Holi, ProRes Log should be your go-to setting.

Tip 5: Try the Blackmagic Camera App

The default iPhone Camera app is great for most people, as it offers a simple and intuitive interface. However, if you want more control over your footage, we recommend using the Blackmagic Camera app. Even Apple has used this app for some of its productions, including keynote recordings.

Available on the App Store, the Blackmagic Camera app provides granular controls such as ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and more.

Tip 6: Protect Your iPhone During Holi

Holi is a messy festival, with colours, water, and more flying around. While iPhones are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, coloured powders can still get into small spaces like the camera lens, speaker grilles, and USB-C port.

To prevent unnecessary damage, we highly recommend investing in a waterproof case. If you know your phone will be exposed to colours and water, ordering a case in advance is a smart move to ensure your iPhone remains safe while you enjoy the festival.

What Professional Photographers Have To Say

Bobby Roy says that the iPhone 16 Pro’s “48MP Fusion Camera with zero shutter lag is perfect for high-speed Holi action. Whether it is gulal flowing in the air or a spontaneous burst of laughter, the iPhone 16 Pro Max ensures you never miss the perfect frame. Make use of 48 MP Fusion camera for capturing moments instantly with zero shutter lag, so you don’t miss fast-moving action. Try Portrait Mode: It blurs the background, keeping the focus on colourful faces for more striking Holi portraits. Maximise Colour Accuracy: The AI-powered HDR enhances exposure and makes every shade pop for truly vibrant shots.”

“Holi is chaotic in the best way. 4K 120 fps slo-mo video is a game-changer, letting you slow down the action to reveal every tiny detail in stunning clarity. Capture colour in motion: Film balloons bursting mid-air or colours colliding, then slow it down for a dramatic effect. Instant slo-mo edits. No extra apps needed. Just open the Photos app, select the moment, and slow it down effortlessly. Shoot in Dolby Vision. The cinematic video quality ensures that every splash of color feels immersive and lifelike,” Siddhartha Joshi, said.

“Want to elevate your Holi photography? Here are some expert tricks to make the most of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s advanced camera system. While 48MP Main Camera with zero shutter lag can be used for fast action shots, Ultra-Wide Camera with Autofocus is ideal for group shots and festival landscapes. With 5x Telephoto Zoom capture candid moments from afar without disrupting the scene. You can even use Camera Control that mimics a DSLR shutter with half-press focus and full-press capture. Use ProRAW for professional editing or HEIF for high-quality storage. With IP68 Water & Dust Resistance, your iPhone is safe even during water fights and wet colour splashes,” Gursimran Basra said.

Shakti Shekhawat is a big fan of the Action Mode. He claims “whether you’re filming people, scenes, or celebrations, Action Mode ensures stable and shake-free footage. Simply open the camera, tap the running icon to enable Action Mode, and start shooting. For a cinematic 360° shot, keep the subject in the centre and walk in a circular motion while filming—it creates an epic motion effect.Enhance Colours with Photographic Styles & HDR. Use Photographic Styles (found in the camera settings) to enhance colours while maintaining natural skin tones. Use Camera Control, Timer Mode or Apple Watch as a remote to take group shots without touching your phone.”

