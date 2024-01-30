 How a schoolkid landed Apple in a pickle by reverse engineering iMessage - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / How a 16-year-old schoolkid landed Apple in a pickle by reverse engineering iMessage

How a 16-year-old schoolkid landed Apple in a pickle by reverse engineering iMessage

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 30, 2024 06:20 PM IST

A 16-year-old school boy with a deep interest in technology led to Apple being in a bind after he reverse engineered its prime app iMessage.

Apple's in-house messaging application iMessage is used by more than a billion people across the world, and is automatically available on all Apple products like iPhone and iPad. However, a 16-year-old boy ended up reverse engineering the app, landing Apple in a pickle.

A schoolkid reverse engineered Apple's highly secure iMessage app(AFP Photo)
A schoolkid reverse engineered Apple's highly secure iMessage app(AFP Photo)

James Gill, a 16-year-old schoolkid, decided to make it his personal goal to figure out how iMessage works, in order to figure out how certain features of the app were developed.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Gill reverse-engineered iMessage, causing a series of events that eventually led to a US government lawsuit against Apple, where the giant tech company was accused of stifling its competition.

While a lot of third-party apps have been working on making iMessage available for Android phones, the chats between an Android phone and an iPhone user are a mess, with slow-delivered messages and lower-resolution photos.

However, James Gill eventually figured out how to bridge the gap between iPhone and Android users when it comes to iMessage. He told ABC Net, "It was more just curiosity, wanting to figure out how the thing worked and also like it'd be cool to mess around with it, you know?"

When Gill reverse engineered Apple's iMessage

Over his summer break, Gill decided to study iMessage to figure out how a non-Apple device registered with Apple servers to use the platform. He told ABC Net, "I wanted to know how it worked, and I knew it was possible ... I just kept working at it."

He eventually figured out how to reverse engineer iMessage using a program he called "Pypush". He ended up posting the results of his project on the code-sharing platform GitHub, where many users pointed out the commercial potential in his findings.

Gill figured out that third-party apps that make it possible for Android users to access iMessage have clunky and insecure workarounds, such as routing Android texts via external Mac servers, to convert them to iMessage.

While Apple's main rival Google, which is powered by Android, used to push such apps on the Play Store, Apple ended up knocking it out every time. This led to regulators questioning Apple's behaviour, which was seemingly against US antitrust laws.

The 16-year-old boy ended up messaging the CEO of the US software company Beeper, Eric Migicovsky, telling him about his research and how he reverse-engineered iMessage.

Beeper embraced this breakthrough and offered a job to Gill, using his algorithm to launch Beeper Mini, an app which helps Android users download and use iMessage securely.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On