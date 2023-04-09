How do world billionaires look as poor? See these AI-generated pics

With the help of Artificial Intelligence or AI technology, these days artists seem to be pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of digital creations. A series of images have been making waves on social media, featuring some of the world's most notable billionaires depicted as “Slumdog Billionaires”. These lifelike portraits, which have gone viral, showcase how artists are leveraging AI tools to produce their works.

AI-generated potraits of Microsoft's Bill Gates and former US President Donald Trump.(Instagram/withgokul)

The portraits depict figures like Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, dressed in the kind of attire typically worn by impoverished individuals, and posed in a slum-like environment. The images are so realistic that they appear to have been taken by the billionaires themselves.

In an Instagram post, digital artist Gokul Pillai shared images created using AI programme "Midjourney" to transform some of the world's richest people into individuals that look as if they are living in poverty.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, garnering over 9,000 likes and numerous comments. This serves as yet another example of how artists are leveraging AI tools to produce their stunning works.

Sharing the post, Pillai wrote, "Slumdog Millionaires. (Did I miss to include anyone in the list?)," prompting a flurry of reactions from Instagram users.

One user expressed awe and wrote, "Just amazing they look real...more like slumdog billionaire." Another user exclaimed, "This is epic," revealing their enthusiasm for the digital artwork. In reference to Elon Musk's portrayal, a commenter remarked, "This is gold! But Elon is the only one that still looks rich even when he's poor lol."

In the age of advanced artificial intelligence, generated images are becoming increasingly captivating, to the point where distinguishing reality from fabrication can be a challenge.

Recently, AI-generated images of Pope Francis donning a stylish puffer jacket and a purported image of Donald Trump's "arrest" caused a stir on social media, with many praising the realistic appearance of the pictures.

These digital creations were generated using Midjourney. The platform allows users to produce convincing fake pictures of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. However, the pictures of China's Xi Jinping are not permitted to create on the platform.

What is Midjourney?

Midjourney, launched in July of 2022, was founded in San Francisco by co-founder of Leap Motion, David Holz. The AI image generator employs a unique system of generating images through the use of natural language prompts, a technique also employed by OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.

