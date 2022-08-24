How WhatsApp is informing users about its new features

Messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a brand campaign in India to inform the users about its three new features in its efforts to ensure more data privacy for the users. The messaging giant has used an audio visual medium to inform the users about the three new features.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new features include leaving groups silently, controlling who can see online status and screenshot blocking.

Now the users can leave the groups silently without having to notify the users. WhatsApp has also introduced a feature enabling the users to keep their online presence private from selective users.

Besides this, the messaging platform is testing a feature enabling users to block screenshots for ‘view once’ messages. The feature will be unveiled soon.

WhatsApp reiterated that all the personal conversations are protected by end-to-end encryption so that no one, including the messaging platform can read or hear the personal conversations.

The messaging platform said it offers ability to back up chat history with end-to-end encryption so that it is secure and only accessible to the users with a password and encryption key.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WhatsApp also has a disappearing message feature to set durations like 24 hours, seven days or 90 days so that the users can send photos and videos that disappear after they have been opened.

The users can choose to stop receiving messages and calls from certain contacts by blocking them and reporting them if they are sending problematic content or spam.

WhatsApp also has a two-step verification feature gives users the option to set a unique six-digit PIN that can be used when registering your phone number with WhatsApp again. This optional feature adds another layer of security to their WhatsApp account.

The messaging platform also shared a video about a conversation between a father and a son centred on WhatsApp’s privacy features. The video has been created by BBDO India and directed by Prakash Verma, the company said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At WhatsApp, privacy is in our DNA and over the years, we have consistently added layers of protection through product-features that empower people with more control over their messages. This is our way of extending awareness and assurance to our users on how the new and existing built-in layers of protection help you message freely without compromising on your privacy,” Avinash Pant, director, marketing, Meta India, said in the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The film demonstrates WhatsApp being that ‘safe space’ for people like the -father and son- who have a very private and emotional conversation, amidst hordes of people,”. Josy Paul, Chair and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India, was quoted saying in the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail